$265,197 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Lucky Dog promotion Top 25 winners up for vote

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit a $265,197 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Monday, Jan. 22, drawing.

The ticket was purchased at On the Run in McComb. The winning numbers drawn were 5-6-14-17-18.

The win is the second Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit this month; the new year started with a $52,000 jackpot winner in Jackson. The jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 23, drawing has reset to $50,000.

Lucky Dog Promotion

Voting for the Lucky Dog finalists is live and goes through Jan. 28. Insiders will receive a special link to vote. The top eight dogs with the most votes will be featured on the “Lucky Dog” instant scratch-off ticket this summer, and the owners will receive $1,000. Winning pups will be announced Feb. 2. Visit mslottery.com/promo for more details.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing tonight, January 23, is an estimated $262 million, with an estimated cash value of $123.5 million. The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing Wednesday, January 24, is an estimated $145 million, with an estimated cash value of $69.7 million.

