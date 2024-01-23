EarthWise Pet Announces Exciting New Franchise Agreements
WOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a vibrant start to the New Year, EarthWise Pet, a leader in holistic pet care and pet supply franchises, proudly announces the signing of several new franchise agreements, marking yet another significant expansion of its nationwide presence. These new agreements represent a commitment to bringing EarthWise Pet's unique blend of high-quality pet products and expert services to more communities across the United States.
Brant & Nicole Dumford and Olivia & Sam Johnson have been awarded a single franchise unit in Wichita, Kansas. They join the EarthWise Pet family with a passion for pets and a commitment to the community.
Timothy Miles has been awarded a single franchise unit in Greeley, Colorado, marking another step in EarthWise Pet's growing national footprint.
Nick Marchio will be opening his second EarthWise Pet location in the Orlando, Florida area, reinforcing the brand's strong presence in the state and support for multi-unit investors.
Snigdha Pati has been awarded a single franchise unit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, bringing EarthWise Pet's holistic approach to a new and eager market.
Aslam Ali will be launching his EarthWise Pet store in Fort Worth, Texas, contributing to the brand's expansion in the Lone Star State.
Thomas Hunze has been awarded area representative franchise rights for the entire state of Georgia, a significant development for the brand's strategic growth.
Chief Development Officer, Daniel Webb and his team are set to amplify this exciting news, showcasing EarthWise Pet's continuous commitment to growth and excellence in pet care. "We are thrilled to welcome these new franchisees to our EarthWise family," said Daniel. "Their passion for pets and dedication to providing exceptional service align perfectly with our mission. We're excited to see them grow and bring holistic pet care to their communities."
This brings the brand to over 200 franchised and corporate owned stores nation-wide, with almost 20 under development. EarthWise Pet continues its commitment to supporting franchisees and keeping as many stores locally owned and operated as possible.
To read more about franchise opportunities, visit: www.earthwisepetfranchise.com
About EarthWise Pet
EarthWise Pet stands as more than a coalition of holistic pet supply stores; it represents a thriving community that champions local entrepreneurs and franchisees. The organization is dedicated to fostering success through extensive support and educational resources. Each franchisee benefits from in-depth guidance in pet nutrition and wellness, anchored by the expertise of Certified Pet Dietitians. This approach ensures that every EarthWise Pet store emerges as a hub of knowledge and exceptional care within its local community.
Our network, known as the EarthWise Pet family, encompasses a variety of trusted brands: PetPros, PET DEPOT, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, Dee-O-Gee, Nature’s Pet, Bark Avenue, Loyal Biscuit, GROOMBAR, Wags to Whiskers, Furever Naturals, EarthWise Plus, EarthWise Vet, All 4 Pets and Reserve.
