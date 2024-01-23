Fresh Up Your Life was back at Winter Fancy Food

The three-year communication and information project Fresh Up Your Life campaign has returned to the most important trade show in the US.

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, January 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Up Your Life! Top Quality European Fruit & Veg was back at Winter Fancy Food with a banner campaign. The campaign developed in a synergistic manner, leveraging an online presence on specialtyfood.com while simultaneously capturing the attention of spectators attending the Winter Fancy Food, the renowned trade show dedicated to high quality food and beverage products. More than 12,000 contacts with industry professionals were recorded during these three days of networking, exploration and tasting, which are a true showcase for market trends.Luca Mari, marketing director of CSO Italy, emphasized the strategic link with Specialty Food, saying, "We chose to associate the image of our campaign with Specialty Food because we share a common vision aimed at shaping the future of food. Our project aims to strengthen ties between European producers and American consumers by promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle."This campaign isn't just about marketing; it's a comprehensive initiative designed to raise awareness about the importance of incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into your daily diet. Simultaneously, it strives to champion the high-quality produce from European growers, fostering a positive connection between consumers and farmers in the pursuit of a healthier and more responsible lifestyle. The project thus aims to improve the degree of knowledge of the merits of EU agricultural products in relation, in particular, to food safety-a key element in winning the trust and approval of today's consumers-, environmental sustainability and the authenticity of EU agricultural products, which are closely linked to the culture and reputation of the Mediterranean diet and the reputation of European, and Italian in particular, cuisine and its high standards applicable to production methods.The initiative is promoted by CSO Italy and co-financed by the European Union. Several Italian companies have joined the program, including Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine and Salvi-Unacoa.News about CSOCSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed belong to the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA).Neither the European Union nor the granting administration can be held responsible for them.