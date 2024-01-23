Fresh Up Your Life was back at Winter Fancy Food

The three-year communication and information project Fresh Up Your Life campaign has returned to the most important trade show in the US.

LAS VEGAS, US, January 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Up Your Life! Top Quality European Fruit & Veg was back at Winter Fancy Food with a banner campaign. The campaign developed in a synergistic manner, leveraging an online presence on specialtyfood.com while simultaneously capturing the attention of spectators attending the Winter Fancy Food, the renowned trade show dedicated to high quality food and beverage products. More than 12,000 contacts with industry professionals were recorded during these three days of networking, exploration and tasting, which are a true showcase for market trends.Luca Mari, marketing director of CSO Italy, emphasized the strategic link with Specialty Food, saying, "We chose to associate the image of our campaign with Specialty Food because we share a common vision aimed at shaping the future of food. Our project aims to strengthen ties between European producers and American consumers by promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle."The campaign is more than just a marketing tool; it is a broader project aimed at raising awareness of the importance of including fresh fruits and vegetables in the daily diet. At the same time, it strives to promote high-quality produce from European growers, thereby cementing a positive connection between consumers and farmers in the name of a healthier, more responsible lifestyle.This initiative, promoted by CSO Italy and co-funded by the European Union, has the challenging goal of increasing awareness, competitiveness, and consumption of EU agricultural products, focusing efforts primarily on promoting fresh fruits and vegetables in the United States (and the United Arab Emirates). Several Italian companies have joined the program, including Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine and Salvi-Unacoa.News about CSOCSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed belong to the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA).Neither the European Union nor the granting administration can be held responsible for them.