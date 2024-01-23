Submit Release
23 January 2024

29

On January 23, 2024, as part of the working visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Japan, the rectors of the Oguzhan Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan and the Institute of International Relations of the MFA of Turkmenistan at the Japanese University of Tsukuba held a presentation ceremony of the book “Continuation of the meaning of my life” by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The event was attended by academic staff and students of the University of Tsukuba, representatives of the Japanese scientific community, and Turkmen students studying in Japan.

The guests who spoke at the presentation noted the significance of the work of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, which pays special attention to the history and values of the Turkmen people, passed on from generation to generation, and the modern achievements of the country.

The meeting participants emphasized that the book collected a variety of topics that express ideas related to the origin of humanity, the world, nature and life, as well as instructions for the younger generation.

Particular attention was paid to the chapter of the book entitled “A good person is not forgotten,” which reveals the unique role of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in strengthening Turkmen-Japanese friendly ties.

Arkadag's book "The Continuation of the Meaning of My Life" was presented in Japanese in Tokyo

