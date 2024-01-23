FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

SHEEHY AUTO STORES DONATES $167,000 TO 18 CHARITIES

IN WASHINGTON, BALTIMORE, HAGERSTOWN, AND RICHMOND

AS PART OF ANNUAL GIVING PROGRAM

Sheehy Auto Stores has announced donations of $167,000 among 18 charities throughout the communities they serve in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia. The donations are part of Sheehy’s Annual Giving Program whereby each dealership partners with local non-profit organizations.

Since 2002, Sheehy Auto Stores has donated more than $2.3 million to various charities as part of their annual year-end giving campaign.

“We applaud the dedication and incredible work all of these charities do throughout the communities we serve,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. “Each of our 27 dealerships selects the non-profit partner recipients for the donations. These monetary gifts are our way of showing our support and giving thanks for all they do year-round.”

In the Washington, D.C. area, $61,000 was donated to charities including:

• Gaithersburg HELP, Inc. ($15,000)

• Ecumenical Community Helping Others ($15,000)

• Fauquier F.I.S.H. ($8,000)

• The. St. Lucy Project/Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington ($7,000)

• Helping Hungry Kids of Northern Virginia ($2,500)

• Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services ($11,000)

• Empowerhouse ($2,500)

Non-profit organizations in Baltimore, Maryland that received $50,000 included:

• Arundel House of Hope ($6,000)

• Naval Academy Athletic Association ($15,000)

• Annapolis Police Foundation ($15,000)

• Anne Arundel County CASA ($5,000)

• Center for Children ($9,000)

In Hagerstown, Maryland, $13,000 was donated to:

• Children in Need ($5,000)

• Girls, Inc. ($8,000)

In the Richmond, Virginia market, $43,000 was distributed to:

• Mercy Mall of Virginia ($10,000)

• ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation ($10,000)

• ACES ($8,000)

• Jacob’s Chance ($15,000)

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy’s growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: “One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust.” The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 27 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include GMC, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Nissan. Sheehy’s focus and execution on customer loyalty has earned their distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers they represent. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.

# #