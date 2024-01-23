Submit Release
Friends of the Redwood Library’s Winter Book Sale January 26, 27

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Library:

Winter is all around us, and the warmth and cheer of the fireplace calls us to curl up with a good book. Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27, will be a great time to re-stock your shelves at the Friends of the Redwood Library’s Winter Book Sale. Join us from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM both days at the Eureka Library, 1313 3rd St. Friday’s sale is for members only, with memberships available at the door. Saturday’s sale is open to everyone.

Thousands of books will be available for purchase, as well as CDs and many DVDs. Many of the books on offer are in LIKE NEW condition. Small bills appreciated. Credit cards accepted for purchases over $5.00.

As always, proceeds from the sale will benefit the entire Humboldt County Library system.

