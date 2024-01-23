AMPLUS Integrates AI Club Tracer "FOCUS" with Foresight Sports' New Products "Falcon" and "QuadMAX" at the PGA Show 2024

focus powered by foresight sports

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPLUS Co., Ltd. (Headquarter: Yokohama, Kanagawa JAPAN, CEO: Nobuhisa Kurachi) is proud to announce at the PGA Show 2024 in Florida, USA, the world's largest golf exhibition, that its AI Club Tracer "FOCUS" is now able to integrate with the latest products from Foresight Sports, "Falcon" and "QuadMAX".

Known for their precision and advanced analytics, Foresight Sports' new products "Falcon" and "QuadMAX" embody cutting-edge technology in golf simulation and analysis. This integration with FOCUS allows golfers to utilize intuitive visual feedback, yet, with more detailed and accurate data to improve their playing style.

"We are really excited to extend this collaboration into our newest products," said Jon Watters, Co-President at Foresight Sports. "The synergy between FOCUS and Foresight Sports products takes golf to a new dimension by combining the most advanced technologies."

About AI Club Tracer "FOCUS":

FOCUS, unique in the golf industry, projects the actual trajectory of the ball, club path, and club face onto a hitting mat using projection mapping. It provides immediate and organic feedback by visually representing the club head's movement before and after impact from the golfer's perspective. Introduced globally at last year's PGA Show 2023, FOCUS was ranked 9th in Sports Illustrated's "Ranking 10 Unforgettable Items From the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show ". For more details, please visit website.

【Ranking 10 Unforgettable Items From the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show】

https://www.si.com/golf/news/ranking-10-memorable-items-from-the-2023-pga-merchandise-show

【Foresight Sports FOCUS Website】

https://www.foresightsports.com/pages/focus

Company Information:

Company Name: AMPLUS Co., Ltd.

CEO: Nobuhisa Kurachi

Headquarter: 3-20-12 Shin-Yokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa JAPAN 222-0033

Established: March 2005

Website: https://www.golf-focus.com/