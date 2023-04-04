AMPLUS begins exporting its new product FOCUS, which was unveiled at PGA SHOW 2023

New AI club tracer FOCUS

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPLUS Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan; CEO & President: Nobu Kurachi) will begin shipping its proprietary AI club head tracer for golf, FOCUS, in April 2023.

FOCUS is a revolutionary new product developed and manufactured by AMPLUS in Japan. FOCUS displays the actual trajectory of the ball, club path and clubface trace on the shot mat by using projection mapping. Furthermore, equipped with AI technology, FOCUS automatically recognizes the difference between woods and irons, eliminating the burden of toggling between clubs in the software.

Unlike any other system in the golf industry, FOCUS has been created as a system that projects the club head's movement on the ground during the swing, enabling instant and organic feedback that provides an easy-to-understand visual representation of the most important section of golf swing literally from the golfer’s viewpoint.

FOCUS was launched globally at the PGA SHOW 2023 held in Orlando, USA from January 24 to 26, 2023, in the premium range of Foresight Sports (Headquarters: San Diego, Co-President：Jon Watters), the world's leading brand of launch monitors. It was highly acclaimed from all quarters as an unprecedented and revolutionary new product.

Product Information

FOCUS Hardware

Technology: AI Club Tracer

Dimensions: 12.9"(W) x 7.2"(H) x 9.7"(D)

Weight: 8.5lbs / 3.85kg

Projector for projection mapping

FOCUS Software

Compatible PC Windows 10 or later

CPU: i7 or equivalent / RAM: 16GB or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 or later

Company information

Company:AMPLUS Co., Ltd.

Head Office: 3F Bosei Bldg, 3-20-12 Shinyokohama, Kohoku, Yokohama, Kanagawa, 222-0033, Japan

CEO & President: Nobu Kurachi

Business domain: Sales of golf simulators and other equipment

Development and sales of propriety products, FOCUS. Peacock, AR swing system

System consulting specializing in the golf industry

Implementation and deployment of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in the golf industry

Founded: March 2005

Web Site: https://www.golf-focus.com

