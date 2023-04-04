AMPLUS begins exporting its new product FOCUS, which was unveiled at PGA SHOW 2023

There were 2,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,955 in the last 365 days.
YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPLUS Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan; CEO & President: Nobu Kurachi) will begin shipping its proprietary AI club head tracer for golf, FOCUS, in April 2023.
FOCUS is a revolutionary new product developed and manufactured by AMPLUS in Japan. FOCUS displays the actual trajectory of the ball, club path and clubface trace on the shot mat by using projection mapping. Furthermore, equipped with AI technology, FOCUS automatically recognizes the difference between woods and irons, eliminating the burden of toggling between clubs in the software.
Unlike any other system in the golf industry, FOCUS has been created as a system that projects the club head's movement on the ground during the swing, enabling instant and organic feedback that provides an easy-to-understand visual representation of the most important section of golf swing literally from the golfer’s viewpoint.
FOCUS was launched globally at the PGA SHOW 2023 held in Orlando, USA from January 24 to 26, 2023, in the premium range of Foresight Sports (Headquarters: San Diego, Co-President：Jon Watters), the world's leading brand of launch monitors. It was highly acclaimed from all quarters as an unprecedented and revolutionary new product.
【FOCUS Information】https://www.golf-focus.com
【FOCUS YouTube】https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvy8fZfhlLw
【FOCUS 3D AR】https://www.golf-focus.com/ar/
【Foresight Sports Twitter】https://twitter.com/foresightsports/status/1624106266175078401?s=46&t=pfH9_lp2brLc_vxCzZIHtg
Product Information
FOCUS Hardware
Technology: AI Club Tracer
Dimensions: 12.9"(W) x 7.2"(H) x 9.7"(D)
Weight: 8.5lbs / 3.85kg
Projector for projection mapping
FOCUS Software
Compatible PC Windows 10 or later
CPU: i7 or equivalent / RAM: 16GB or more
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 or later
Company information
Company:AMPLUS Co., Ltd.
Head Office: 3F Bosei Bldg, 3-20-12 Shinyokohama, Kohoku, Yokohama, Kanagawa, 222-0033, Japan
CEO & President: Nobu Kurachi
Business domain: Sales of golf simulators and other equipment
Development and sales of propriety products, FOCUS. Peacock, AR swing system
System consulting specializing in the golf industry
Implementation and deployment of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in the golf industry
Founded: March 2005
Web Site: https://www.golf-focus.com
Saki Yanagi
AMPLUS Co., Ltd.
+81 45-620-0884
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
FOCUS 2023