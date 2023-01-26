AMPLUS to Unveil Groundbreaking New Product, FOCUS, at PGA SHOW 2023

New AI club tracer from AMPLUS, a golf solution provider since 2005

AMPLUS Co., Ltd. will present its proprietary AI club head tracer, FOCUS, at the PGA SHOW 2023 in Orlando, Florida, USA, beginning January 24, 2023.

YOKOHAMA-SHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPLUS Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan; CEO & President: Nobu Kurachi) will present its proprietary AI club head tracer "FOCUS" at the PGA Show 2023, the world's largest golf conference, to be held in Orlando, Florida, USA from January 24, 2023.

FOCUS is a revolutionary new product developed and manufactured by AMPLUS in Japan. FOCUS displays the actual trajectory of the ball, clubpath and clubface trace on the shot mat by using projection mapping. Furthermore, equipped with AI technology, FOCUS automatically recognizes the difference between woods and irons, eliminating the burden of toggling between clubs in the software.

During the PGA Show, AMPLUS will feature two FOCUS driven hitting bays at the booth (#1917), as well as at the premium range in booth (#754) run by Foresight Sports (Head Office: San Diego, Director of Sales: Rick Cuellar), a US company. that develops and markets the world's most advanced golf launch monitor and simulator, used by top golf professionals around the world, adding another surprise to its fan and users by providing GC3, GCQuad or GCHawk running along with FOCUS in the indoor hitting bay.

Foresight Sports and AMPLUS now in cooperation commence the FOCUS distribution in US market in 2023.



【FOCUS URL】https://www.shop.amplus.jp/focus-en

【FOCUS YouTube】https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvy8fZfhlLw

【FOCUS 3D AR】https://www.golf-focus.com/ar/

【PGA Show 2023 URL】https://www.pgashow.com/en-us/show-info/exhibitor-list/exhibitor-details.org-d8ed0164-ca29-4f5f-a0b7-2770a4105f5f.html#/



What is FOCUS?

Unlike any other system in the golf industry, FOCUS has been created as a system that projects the club head's movement on the ground during the swing, enabling instant and organic feedback that provides an easy-to-understand visual representation of the most important section of golf swing literally from the golfer’s viewpoint.



Product Information

FOCUS Hardware

Technology: AI Club Tracer

Dimensions: 12.9"(W) x 7.2"(H) x 9.7"(D)

Weight: 8.5lbs / 3.85kg

Projector for projection mapping

FOCUS Software

Compatible PC Windows 10 or later

CPU: i7 or equivalent / RAM: 16GB or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 or later

Price

To be announced at the PGA Show 2023

Prese inquiries

AMPLUS Co., Ltd. Contact: Hiro Matsumura sales@amplus.jp

Company information

Company : AMPLUS Co., Ltd.

Head Office: 3F Bosei Bldg, 3-20-12 Shinyokohama, Kohoku, Yokohama, Kanagawa, 222-0033, Japan

CEO & President: Nobu Kurachi

Business domain: Sales of golf simulators and other equipment

Development and sales of propriety products, FOCUS. Peacock, AR swing system

System consulting specializing in the golf industry

Implementation and deployment of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in the golf industry

Founded: March 2005

Web Site: https://www.amplus.jp/