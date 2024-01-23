Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives additional £14M from UK

In a display of solidarity and commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy sector in these challenging times, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has been granted an additional £14 million by the United Kingdom.

The recent £14 million grant is of vital importance, as it will enable Ukraine to acquire urgently needed equipment to strengthen its energy infrastructure and protect it from further damage in particular through passive protection solutions. The grant is primarily earmarked for procuring NATO-grade gabions. These wirework containers filled with rocks and soil constitute an effective barrier to indirect damage caused by shelling and can be erected swiftly and flexibly to protect essential infrastructure. The UK’s grant will enable the procurement of large quantities of such protective walls to ensure that Ukrainian energy companies increase their resilience against the effects of Russia's full-scale war against civilian infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors.