Zuci Systems and UiPath Join Forces to Deliver Cognitive Automation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuci Systems, a digital consulting and solutions firm, today announced a strategic collaboration with UiPath, a titan in the RPA industry.
Customers will now be able to leverage UiPath automation platform expertise offered by Zuci, the implementation partner to enterprises across the North America, Asia and Europe regions. The strategic partnership will enable clients to automate intelligently by offering end-to-end automation of key business processes that will improve customer satisfaction, reduce risk and deliver transactions faster and more accurately, securely and at scale.
“By partnering with UiPath, Zuci with its experience in UiPath’ s capabilities empowers clients to automate routine processes – in Finance, HR, IT, Procurement, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government and Customer Contact Centres – much more efficiently. Our implementation success stories have amped up operational efficiency, elevating customer experience to new levels, and given our clients the room to dive into more strategic, creative, and customer-focused projects," said Venkatesh Veerasamy, COO, Zuci Systems.
In navigating the modern business landscape, Zuci Systems recognizes the persistent challenges posed by mundane, manual tasks and the need for automation. Drawing upon its industry expertise, the company aligns agile IT with business priorities through the end-to-end UiPath Business Automation Platform. Emphasizing the importance of intelligent automation, it guides clients toward increased productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced agility in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The organization remains dedicated to assisting businesses in overcoming contemporary hurdles and thriving in today's era of digital transformation.
About Zuci Systems
Established in the year 2016, Zuci (pr.shu-chi) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci’s extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.
Interact with Zuci Systems: www.zucisystems.com
About UiPath
UiPath is leading the “Automation First” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience, and employee job satisfaction.
Interact with UiPath: www.uipath.com
Ms. Lini Susan John
