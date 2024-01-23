23 January 2024

The Ambassador of Switzerland is accredited to Turkmenistan

On January 22, 2024, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation Thomas Stähli.

On behalf of the head of Turkmenistan, the speaker of parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the diplomat was introduced to the country's foreign policy. As noted, the common views and active activities of Turkmenistan and Switzerland in the interests of peace, universal security and sustainable development predetermined their successful interaction in both bilateral and multilateral formats, primarily on the platform of major international organizations.

Particular emphasis was placed on the social orientation of the state policy pursued by the President of Turkmenistan.

A separate topic of discussion was the possibility of intensifying interparliamentary relations.

In conclusion, the Swiss Ambassador assured that he would make every effort to expand interstate cooperation.