Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,971 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of Switzerland is accredited to Turkmenistan

23 January 2024

32

The Ambassador of Switzerland is accredited to Turkmenistan

On January 22, 2024, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation Thomas Stähli.

On behalf of the head of Turkmenistan, the speaker of parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the diplomat was introduced to the country's foreign policy. As noted, the common views and active activities of Turkmenistan and Switzerland in the interests of peace, universal security and sustainable development predetermined their successful interaction in both bilateral and multilateral formats, primarily on the platform of major international organizations.

Particular emphasis was placed on the social orientation of the state policy pursued by the President of Turkmenistan.

A separate topic of discussion was the possibility of intensifying interparliamentary relations.

In conclusion, the Swiss Ambassador assured that he would make every effort to expand interstate cooperation.

You just read:

The Ambassador of Switzerland is accredited to Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more