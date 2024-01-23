Aqore Staffing Software Welcomes Matt Gallagher as EVP of Sales, Elevating Innovation and Leadership in the Staffing Industry

Matt's staffing expertise & track record make him ideal for Aqore. With a deep understanding of industry challenges, strong leadership, & a passion for relationships, he'll drive Aqore to new heights.” — Samar Basnet, Co-Founder and CSA at Aqore

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqore Staffing Software welcomes Matt Gallagher as Executive VP of Sales

Aqore Staffing Software, a leading provider of innovative staffing software solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Gallagher as its new Executive Vice President of Sales. This strategic move signifies Aqore's unwavering dedication to empowering staffing firms and unlocking their true potential with cutting-edge technology.

A Seasoned Leader with Deep Industry Expertise

Gallagher brings over 20 years of experience in the staffing industry, having held leadership roles at renowned companies like VCG (BOND), TempWorks Software, Avionte, and AkkenCloud. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to build and grow high-performing sales teams, forge strategic partnerships, and drive revenue growth.

Driving Innovation and Success for Staffing Firms

In his new role at Aqore, Gallagher will spearhead the company's sales efforts, focusing on expanding its reach within the global staffing market. He will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic sales initiatives, building a world-class sales team, and forging strong partnerships with industry leaders.

"I am incredibly excited to join Aqore at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Gallagher. "Aqore's commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the unique needs of staffing firms is truly inspiring. I am confident that by combining my experience with Aqore's cutting-edge technology, we can create a winning formula for success and empower staffing firms to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape."

About Aqore Staffing Software

Aqore isn't just another staffing software company. We're a family of passionate pioneers, fueled by a shared vision: to redefine what's possible in the staffing industry. Our cloud-based solutions go beyond mere automation, weaving seamlessly into the fabric of staffing firms, simplifying processes, streamlining workflows, and unlocking untapped potential.

Experience the power of our all-encompassing, 100% cloud-based solution on a single sign-on platform. Unlock a suite of features, spanning applicant tracking, onboarding, time tracking, payroll, and beyond. This transformative solution empowers staffing firms to boost efficiency, lower costs and enhance their overall competitiveness.

Aqore is confident that, with Matt Gallagher, we are poised to take the staffing world by storm. We invite you to join us on this journey as we rewrite the rules and reshape the future of staffing together.