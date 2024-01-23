Global Matcha Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Matcha Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the matcha market size is predicted to reach $5.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.
The growth in the matcha market is due to the rising demand for food and beverages. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest matcha market share. Major players in the matcha market include Nestle S.A., Unilever PLC, Starbucks Corporation, McCormick and Company Inc., ITO EN Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Akira Matcha.
Matcha Market Segments
• By Product: Regular, Flavored
• By Form: Powder, Liquid
• By Grade: Café, Ceremonial, Classic, Culinary
• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket And Supermarket, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels
• By Application: Regular Tea, Matcha Beverages, Food, Personal Care, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global matcha market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Matcha is a type of powdered green tea that is finely ground from high-quality shade-grown tea leaves that are carefully harvested, steamed, dried, and stone-ground into a fine powder. Matcha is often used to make matcha lattes, beverages, matcha tea, culinary recipes, and personal care products.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Matcha Market Characteristics
3. Matcha Market Trends And Strategies
4. Matcha Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Matcha Market Size And Growth
……
27. Matcha Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Matcha Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
