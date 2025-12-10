Kidney Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $10.31 Billion by 2029 with 4.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

There has been consistent growth in the kidney cancer drugs market size over the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $8.22 billion in 2024 to $8.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include increased expenditure on healthcare, the fast-paced growth of the elderly population, a climb in pharmaceutical research and development spending, and progress in the discovery of cancer drugs.

Anticipated stable expansion in the upcoming years is expected for the kidney cancer drugs market, with a projection to reach ""$10.31 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to the projected growth in this period include an aging population, higher healthcare spending, expanding acquisitions and collaborations fostering drug development, as well as promising prospects in emerging markets. Notable trends for the forecast period consist of the adoption of 3D technologies for drug production and model creation, investments in biomarkers, introduction or modification of treatments, enhancement of treatment outcomes through personalised medicine, funding for artificial intelligence solutions, and establishing partnerships with other businesses or government agencies to expedite the creation of new drugs.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Kidney Cancer Drugs Market?

One of the primary factors propelling the kidney cancer drugs market's growth is the escalating occurrence of renal cancer. Various contributors to the progression of these renal cancer cells include lifestyle alterations, tobacco usage, and unhealthy eating habits. As per the American Cancer Society, a U.S.-based health organization dedicated to eradicating cancer, it is projected that in January 2022, there will be a diagnosis of kidney cancer in 79,000 new cases (50,290 men and 28,710 women). Additionally, an estimated 13,920 individuals will succumb to the disease (8,960 men and 4,960 women). The majority of diagnoses tend to occur between the ages of 65 and 74, with the mean age at diagnosis being 64 years. Kidney cancer is seldom seen in individuals below the age of 45. These factors collectively substantiate the expansion of the kidney cancer drugs market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Kidney Cancer Drugs Market?

Major players in the Kidney Cancer Drugs include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• ExelixisInc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• Bayer AG

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• EUSA Pharma Inc.

• UroGen Pharma Ltd.

• Natco Pharma

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Kidney Cancer Drugs Market In The Globe?

Prominent companies in the kidney cancer drugs sector are prioritizing advancements like biosimilar development in order to diversify treatment options, boost patient access to cost-effective treatments, and hasten progress in cancer management. The term ""biosimilar development"" refers to the production of biological medications that greatly resemble an already sanctioned reference product, maintaining similar efficacy, safety, and quality. For instance, in November 2022, RELEUKO (filgrastim-ayow) was launched by a US pharmacy corporation, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. This drug, which is a biosimilar to Neupogen (filgrastim) that was developed by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, is used to manage neutropenia, especially in chemotherapy patients.

How Is The Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Segmented?

The kidney cancer drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC) Or Urothelial Cell Carcinoma (UCC)

2) By Product: Nexavar (Sorafenib), Sutent (Sunitinib), Afinitor (Everolimus), Votrient (Pazopanib), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Inlyta (Axitinib), Other Products

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Center, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC): Targeted Therapies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokine Therapies

2) By Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC) Or Urothelial Cell Carcinoma (UCC): Chemotherapy Agents, Immunotherapy Agents, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Kidney Cancer Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America led the kidney cancer drugs market. The Middle East, however, is projected to experience the most rapid growth in this sector during the forecast period. The report on the kidney cancer drugs market includes data on various geographies such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

