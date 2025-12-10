Microbiome Market to Reach USD $1.43 Billion by 2029 at 15% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Microbiome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Microbiome Market?

The size of the microbiome market has seen substantial expansion in the recent past. Its size is projected to increase from $0.68 billion in 2024 to $0.82 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. Factors that contributed to the growth during the historic period include a heightened demand for immunology, an increase in partnerships, government-driven initiatives, elevated health care spending, and an increase in health care facilities.

Anticipations show significant expansion in the microbiome market size within the forthcoming years, with a projection to reach an impressive $1.43 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. Factors propelling the predicted growth during this period are associated with increased healthcare spending, escalating demand for personalized medicine, augmented funding, advancements in technology and a growing incidence of chronic ailments. The forecasted period also suggests major trends in the field such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence, strategic partnerships and agreements to enhance revenues and solidify leadership in the category. The forecast period also indicates an increase in pipeline research related to microbiome therapeutic development for various diseases, and is proposing more investment in the development of oncology microbiome therapeutics to better productivity, efficiency and accuracy of precision technologies.

Download a free sample of the microbiome market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3397&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Microbiome Global Market Growth?

The microbiome market's growth is primarily propelled by the rising occurrence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), a collection of chronic inflammation disorders impacting the digestive tract, especially the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Increasing recognition of the gut microbiome's crucial role in IBD has sparked more research, diagnostic developments, and therapies focusing on the microbiome, hence fostering the market's expansion. According to data revealed by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) in September 2022, a staggering 40% of Americans paused their everyday lives due to distressing bowel symptoms while 60-70 million Americans contended with life-altering gastrointestinal maladies. As such, this intensifying pervasiveness of IBD is projected to bolster the growth of the microbiome market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Microbiome Market?

Major players in the Microbiome include:

• Seres Therapeutics

• Enterome Bioscience

• Ferring Pharmaceuticals

• Vedanta BioSciences

• Second Genome Inc.

• Microbiotica

• Rebiotix, Inc

• Locus Biosciences

• Osel Inc.

• Xbiome Co., Ltd

What Are The Future Trends Of The Microbiome Market?

The advancement in technology is becoming a predominant trend in the microbiome market. Many leading companies in this field are dedicated to creating cutting-edge technological solutions for microbiomes. For example, a nascent microbiome company named Seed, has unveiled both a Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotic suitable for both women and men. Seed's Daily Synbiotic is the pioneer in adopting a microbe-system approach, offering benefits specific to different strains beyond digestive wellness, including heart protection, skin health, immune regulation, reproductive wellness, the gut barrier's integrity, and oxidative pressure.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Microbiome Market Report?

The microbiome market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bacteria, Archaea, Viruses, Other Microbiomes

2) By Product: Therapeutics, Diagnostics

4) By Technology: Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics

3) By End-Use: Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancers, Other Diseases

Subsegments:

1) By Bacteria: Probiotic Bacteria, Pathogenic Bacteria, Environmental Bacteria, Bacterial Communities In Various Ecosystems

2) By Archaea: Methanogens, Halophiles, Acidophiles, Other Extremophiles

3) By Viruses: Bacteriophages, Eukaryotic Viruses, Environmental Viruses

4) By Other Microbiomes: Fungi, Protists, Helminths, Mycobiome

View the full microbiome market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiomes-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Microbiome Industry?

In the microbiome market in 2024, North America dominated as the largest region. As contained in the microbiome market report, regions involved include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Microbiome Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market

Microbiome Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiome-therapeutics-global-market-report

Crispr Technology Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crispr-technology-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.