Cal Poly Humboldt Music Spring Welcome Concert January 27th

This is a press release from the Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt:

The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents “The Cal Poly Humboldt Recital Series: Welcome to Spring Semester Faculty Concert”. Join us for classic and contemporary performances Saturday, January 27th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt. Concert tickets are $15 General, $5 Children, and $5 for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu including to our paid livestream ($7). From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

The evening’s performances include Amid Hills, Beneath Rains by Isaac Smith (b. 1991). “Smith is a composer and performer of bright, engaging, and thoughtful new music…he currently serves as an Associate Instructor of Music Theory at the Jacobs School of Music in Bloomintgon, Indiana.1” This performance of Amid Hills, Beneath Rains will feature brass players Chris Cox, trumpet, Andrew Henderson, trumpet, Michael Robertson, french horn, Dan Aldag, trombone, and Fred Tempas, tuba.

Different Vibes, composed by faculty member Brian Post, will be performed by MJ Fabian on the Vibraphone. From composer Brian Post, “Different Vibes is an electro-acoustic, multimedia composition written for; Vibraphone that has been created using Pythagorean tuning, Wood Blocks, Electronics and geometric visuals which at times will be triggered live by the music that is being performed. The electronic portion of the piece designed to be an accompaniment to the vibraphone, is a form of generative music created with code, using Pure Data, a graphic user interface computer programming language. The musical genre of the piece comes out of the Minimalist approach created in-part by Terry Riley and Steve Reich. The music composed for the vibraphone was written to bring out the unique qualities that the Pythagorean tuning has when compared to standard tempered tuning, the typical tuning used in music today.”

The classic aria Donde lieta usci from La Bohème, Act III by Giacomo Puccini features Elisabeth Harringon, soprano, who will portray Mimi. “In Act 3 of ‘La Bohème,’ Mimi learns the true reason why Rodolfo has been acting very irritable towards her. Her persistent cough and his dire financial straits have convinced Rodolfo that she would be better off without him. The two lovers agree that it would be best for them to separate once the warmer months of spring arrive. In this aria, Mimi bids Rodolfo a fond but tearful farewell.2” Accompaniment by John Chernoff, piano.

Élégie op.24 for cello and piano by Gabriel Fauré features Garrick Woods, cello, and Daniela Mineva, piano, performing. In Élégie “…the opening is a somber, long-breathed melody. The cello carries the main thematic material, with the piano providing a harmonically varied accompaniment…The middle section ends with a forceful passage in which the piano and cello exchange vehement themes. The dynamics remain loud as the first section returns, but the quiet somberness of the opening soon takes over. The work ends in an atmosphere of calm.3”

Joining Garrick Woods, cello, and Daniela Mineva, piano will be Chris Cox on trumpet. They will perform Vocalise for trumpet, cello and piano by André Previn. “This haunting Vocalise (a wordless song) was written for Sylvia McNair and Yo-Yo Ma while the composer was at Tanglewood during the summer of 1995. The three “voices” enter into a lamenting dialogue as equals. Listen to the way they enter, one by one. An expansive melody pulls us in some surprising and sensuously beautiful harmonic directions…In the final bars, the soprano and cello answer each other in separate keys before evaporating into the piano’s last, cloudy chord.4” The trumpet takes on the melody of the soprano in this arrangement.

The Song That No One Likes (2019) is a comedic parody of “certain” Broadway tunes. Written by Sarah Smallwood Parsons & Adrien Pellerin, this song was originally performed live by Smallwood Parsons on Characters Welcome, an ongoing live performance comedy show at the theater of the “Upright Citizens Brigade.” Elisabeth Harrington, soprano, will be accompanied by John Chernoff, piano.

Passacaglia is an original composition by faculty member MJ Fabian. “Passacaglia is a duet for cello and percussion that takes inspiration from the titular classical form, which uses a repetitive bass line throughout a piece to establish continuity. While not a traditional example of the form, the piece relies on a looping bass line and percussion accompaniment to support a long, expressive melody by the cello. The percussionist performs on ‘found objects,’ which is a conceptual instrumentation in which the performer uses sounds designated by the score such as low wood, high glass, etc. instead of exact instruments.”—MJ Fabian. Garrick Woods, cello, and MJ Fabian, percussion, will perform.

To learn more about this and upcoming performances, visit Cal Poly Humboldt Music on Facebook at www.facebook.com/calpolyhumboldtmusic/

1. Isaacsmith.me 2. — Aaron Green, liveabout.com 3. Nectoux, Jean-Michel (1991). Gabriel Fauré: A Musical Life. 4. Timothy Judd, The Listening Club.

Date: Saturday, January 27th, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata CA 95521

Price: $15 General, $5 Child, and $5 for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID, $7 Livestream

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]