The Alamo Letter Society Announces Mr. Lorne Liechty, Rockwall County Chair

The Logo of the Alamo Letter Society The Col. William Travis Alamo Letter in front of the Alamo Chapel in San Antonio The original Col William Travis "Victory of Death" letter plaque in front of the Alamo Chapel

“Alamo Letter Society gifting a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, to the Rockwall Courthouse.”

The organization honors the leading Tejanos of the Texas War Independence: Jose Antonio Navarro, Juan Seguin. These men knew it possible to be both a proud Mexican & loyal Tejano. They were both.” — "Lee William McNutt, Co Founder"

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce Lorne Liechty, the Founding Partner of the Liechty-McGinnis-Berryman-Bowen, LLP, Attorneys & Counsellors, as their County Chair for Rockwall County, Texas. Mr. Liechty has been an active civic leader in Rockwall County for over 25 years. He is the former Chairman and currently a member of the Rockwall County Historical Commission.

On Veterans Day 2023, the Alamo Letter Society launched with the following Mission Statement: “To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.”

2024 marks 188 years since General Antonio Lopez de Santa started marching his army to Texas from Mexico. Three Mexican states, including Texas, were in rebellion. The General soon learned that Texans who value liberty and freedom would defend their family, their land, their property, and their sacred honor, with their lives.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 (10am): Rockwall County Commissioners Court will host an official dedication located at Rockwall Courthouse located at 1111 East Yellow Jacket Lane, Rockwall, Texas 75087. The Alamo letter was written on February 24, 1836, and heroically dispatched through the Mexican Army to General Sam Houston by Captain Albert Martin. Only 220 words long, many Texans and other Freedom-loving people around the world hold it in the same high esteem as the U.S. Constitution and the Magna Carta. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

The originator of this idea is 13-year-old Texas school girl, Slone McNutt, who was studying Texas history at the Hockaday School of Dallas. In January of 2023, she visited the Alamo with her family. They were looking at the historic 220-word William Barrett Travis's "Victory or Death" letter on a bronze plaque on the lawn in front of the Alamo chapel. 7th-grade daughter Slone said to her father, Lee William “Bill” McNutt, "Daddy, why aren't these plaques with the famous letter all over Texas? Her question was the reason for the start of this effort. An idea and an organization were born.

McNutt recruited his longtime University Park neighbor and fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick from Rockwall, who currently serves as the District Director for Texas Senator Bob Hall, to aid in the birth of the organization.

Sylvia Navarro Tillotson, the direct descendent of Jose Antonio Navarro said, “José Navarro, a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence helped create the 1836 and 1845 Constitutions of Texas. He was a Texas patriot passionate about independence, opportunity, and the rights of all Texans.”

“Travis Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor and self-sacrifice. Travis’ sacrifice at the Alamo is the bedrock of Texas values.” said Founding board member Rosser Newton.

The Alamo Letter Society is recruiting a single Chairperson in each County to serve as a third co-chair with Rosser Newton and Bill McNutt. Each County Chair will work with the local County Judge and County Commissioners to secure a site for the plaque either inside the Courthouse or on the Courthouse grounds. Each County Chair will organize, plan, and accomplish a historic dedication ceremony involving local schools, bands, military bases, the Daughters and Sons of the Republic of Texas, and more. Self-nominations for County Chairs are welcome. Please call 214-537-9311 for more information.

The following Counties have already announced their dedication dates:

- Ellis County Dedication, Friday Feb 23, 2024, 3pm, Courthouse in Waxahachie. County Judge Todd Little, Chair

- Rockwall County Dedication will be on the 188th anniversary of the writing of the letter, Feb. 24, 2024, 10am at the New Courthouse. Lorne Liechty, Chair

- Van Zandt County Dedication, late March 6, 2024. Courthouse in Canton. Dwayne "Doc" Collins, Chair

- Nueces County, Last week in March 2024 at the Courthouse in Corpus Christi, Mr. Harry Chester, Chair

- Hood County Dedication, San Jacinto weekend, April 20-21, 2024. County Judge Ron Massingill, Chair

"The spirit of the Alamo letter has been carried by all subsequent generations of Texas fighting men to every battlefield from Gettysburg, to Omaha Beach, from the Battle of the Somme to Iwo Jima. The Texas solider always finds a way forward.“ John Vick, President, Alamo Letter Society 501 C 3.

www.alamoletter.com