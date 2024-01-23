21st Century Learning Announces Upcoming PHASE Conference at NIST International School

21CL, is excited to announce that PHASE (Physical Education, Health, Athletics, Sports, and Experiential Learning) will be held from 15-17 November 2024 at NIST

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21st Century Learning, is excited to announce that it will be hosting the PHASE (Physical Education, Health, Athletics, Sports, and Experiential Learning) Conference from 15-17 November 2024 at NIST International School School.

As a leader in international education and a full IB World School, NIST is dedicated to providing a progressive and holistic education that empowers students to global citizens who flourish and make a positive impact in the world. They believe education is more than just an academic programme. While academics are fundamental to the learning experience, they also recognise the importance of wellbeing, activities, service learning and expeditions.

21st Century Learning International specializes in building communities and platforms for effective knowledge sharing among experts and innovative educators. Justin Hardman founder of 21CL expressed his excitement: "We are really pleased to be bringing the PHASE Community to a new city and partnering with a a well regarded learning community at NIST"

The PHASE conference is set to be a confluence of thought leaders, educators, and professionals who are at the forefront of physical education, sports, health, and wellness and experiential education. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, participate in active workshops, and connect with like-minded professionals from around the globe.

Highlights of the Conference:

Keynote Presentations: Inspiring talks from internationally recognized speakers.

-Expert-Led Workshops: Interactive workshops facilitated by leading educators in the field.

-Networking Opportunities: Access to a community of educators and thought leaders.

-Innovative Learning Spaces: Utilizing NIST's state-of-the-art facilities for active and engaged learning.

About NIST International School:

Situated in the heart of Bangkok, NIST International School is home to a diverse community representing over 90 nationalities. NIST's mission is to inspire growth, empower individual excellence and enrich lives.

About 21st Century Learning:

21st Century Learning International is dedicated to transforming education through events, and community building. We specialize in helping educators and institutions adapt to the educational needs of the 21st century.

For More Information:

Registration details and additional information will be available via the PHASE website

We invite you to join us in this exciting endeavor to shape the future of education in PE, sports, health, and wellness. Together, let's change learning for the better.

