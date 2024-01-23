National Hardware Show and MarketBlast Join Forces to Uncover Top Home Improvement Products for the March Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the National Hardware Show (NHS), MarketBlast is actively searching for new products and innovation to be exhibited in the NEXT area of the 2024 National Hardware Show taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center March 26-28, 2024.
The National Hardware Show, the premier trade show for the hardware and home improvement industry, is on the lookout for new and innovative products to showcase in their NEXT area, where top buyers come to uncover innovations by inventors that are delivering new solutions for everyday living. With almost half of all attendees making purchasing decisions across multiple categories while at the show, this is an invaluable opportunity for inventors and innovators to showcase their latest and most innovative products to a global audience.
To aid in their search, the National Hardware Show has partnered with MarketBlast, a global product hunt platform, to conduct a search for the most cutting-edge hardware innovations. Those interested in exhibiting their product innovation in the NEXT area at the upcoming National Hardware Show can submit directly to the National Hardware Show team to see if the product innovation is a good fit for a booth in the area.
You can submit your product directly to the National Hardware Show team at - https://marketblast.com/splash/national-hardware-show/. Or, submit directly to the National Hardware Show HUNT listed on MarketBlast. Log in to your MarketBlast account to submit free at www.marketblast.com.
About the National Hardware Show®
About the National Hardware Show®
The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 79 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War 2 housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today's current location in Las Vegas, NHS is the most comprehensive event, education and networking platform serving the hardware and home improvement industry. As the industry spearhead, it keeps a focused eye on the cultural, environmental, and technological developments shaping the future of modern living. NHS unites and guides the industry at its live events and on its interactive channels by delivering unparalleled opportunities for fostering connections, deepening insights, and building innovative and profitable strategies for growth. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com.
About MarketBlast
MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.
MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email media@marketblast.com. For all other info, visit www.marketblast.com.
About RX (Reed Exhibitions)
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face to face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
About RELX
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.
Russell Williams
