ImageX Expands Operations with the Launch of a New Office in Indianapolis
ImageX proudly announces the opening of its latest office location in Indianapolis, Indiana.
— Carol Steinmann, Owner and CEO
With an extensive legacy spanning over three decades, imageX has continually excelled in providing top-tier document management solutions to a diverse clientele, including the federal government, the healthcare industry, and businesses nationwide. In addition to being a premier reseller of M-Files in the United States, imageX offers a comprehensive suite of services such as secure document scanning, scanning hardware, and hardware maintenance. The company remains dedicated to optimizing record organization and retrieval for its valued clients.
"Expanding our presence into Indianapolis marks a significant milestone for imageX," stated Carol Steinmann, Owner and CEO of imageX. "Our aim is to better cater to the needs of our clients by strategically establishing ourselves in key locations. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions that consistently meet the evolving demands of modern businesses."
By adhering to industry best practices and upholding the highest standards of excellence, imageX has positioned itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and secure information management solutions. The new office in Indianapolis is poised to enhance imageX's capabilities, enabling them to serve their clients more effectively and efficiently.
This strategic expansion aligns with imageX's core mission of addressing the dynamic information management needs of businesses, ensuring seamless operations and heightened security for their valued clients.
For more information about imageX and its suite of information management solutions, please visit imagex.com
9465 Counselors Row, Indianapolis, IN 46240
About imageX:
ImageX is a woman and minority-owned small business based in Reston, Virginia, specializing in providing secure information management solutions to the federal government, the healthcare industry, and businesses. With over 30 years of expertise, imageX offers document management software, secure document scanning, scanning hardware, and hardware maintenance, consistently delivering exceptional services aligned with industry best practices.
