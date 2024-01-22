Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Missing Ice Fisherman in Missisquoi Bay

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION:    St. Albans             

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  01/22/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi Bay Swanton/ Alburg Area

 

 

MISSING PERSON : Kyle Staples                                          

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Multiple area police, fire and rescue agencies are actively looking for Kyle Staples in the Missisquoi Bay Area of Lake Champlain. Staples was dropped off at the West Swanton Fishing Access around 0900 this morning and headed out ice fishing. Staples was supposed to be back to the access around 1530 hours but did not show up. A family member made contact with three other ice fishermen (their identity is currently unknown) who reportedly encountered Staples around 1300 hours. The fishermen reported to Staples Family member that he was last seen walking North toward Canada. Staples was wearing a red and grey "Eskimo" suit. State Police are interested in speaking with the ice fishermen who contacted Staples or anyone else with information.

 

 

 

 

St. Albans Barracks // Missing Ice Fisherman in Missisquoi Bay

