Attorney General Bird Testifies in Support of Law to Raise Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird testified in an Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee meeting today, pushing for a law to strengthen punishments for assaults against law enforcement officers and first responders. The Iowa Attorney General’s office’s bill, HSB 523, passed out of subcommittee.

“Our law enforcement and public safety heroes work a tough job to keep us safe,” said Attorney General Bird. “As a prosecutor, I back the blue 100% and have made it a top priority to protect our law enforcement officers like they protect us. We are sending the message loud and clear that assault on our officers will not be tolerated. Thank you to the subcommittee for passing our bill. With this law, we will ensure our heroes get the respect they so greatly deserve."

The bill will do the following:

  • Raise penalties for assaults on law enforcement or first responders from a “D” felony to a “C” felony when the assault involves a dangerous weapon or if they intend to inflict a serious injury.
  • Raise penalties for other assaults on law enforcement and first responders from a serious to an aggravated misdemeanor. The bill implements a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 days in jail.
  • Ensure that individuals who spit on law enforcement, first responders, and department of corrections staff are held accountable for their actions and receive the mandatory minimum 7 days in county jail that they deserve.

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet, Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

