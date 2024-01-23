2nd Annual 101 Donations Campaign by Fetch Pet Insurance Raises Over $400,000 to Support Pets in Need
Funds will go to Project Street Vet, a Nonprofit Founded by CNN 2023 Hero of the Year Dr. Kwane Stewart
We are resourced to have another important and impactful year in the communities we serve. We couldn’t do this without our amazing volunteers and donor community, including our title sponsor Fetch.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Pet Insurance (“Fetch”), a leading pet insurance provider offering the most comprehensive pet insurance and health advice in North America announced today, that the second annual 101 Donations Campaign raised $401,261 to support Project Street Vet (PSV), a nonprofit organization, founded by CNN's 2023 Hero of the Year, Dr. Kwane Stewart. Project Street Vet provides free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability.
— Dr. Kwane Stewart
Fetch has been the title sponsor for PSV since 2022 raising over $775,000 via direct donations and fundraising efforts. These funds have supported Project Street Vet’s expansion across the country from a one man mission to nine teams in seven communities, including the recent addition of New York City. With the help of more than 120 volunteers, Project Street served 1,500 pets in 2023, doubling their impact from the previous year.
Fetch was joined by AXIS, SPRYFOX, Cozen O’Connor, Vetster, Warburg Pincus, Milliman, The Vernon Company, ZippyPaws and more than 1700 other gifts from individuals and partners during this year’s campaign.
“We believe in the power of the human animal bond and the role it can play in the lives of so many. Project Street Vet is an organization working to preserve that relationship at the grassroots level. We are proud to support their team of volunteers and grateful to have so many individuals and partners join us once again in raising funds to support their ongoing mission,” said Hilary Palotay, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Fetch Pet Insurance.
With the funds raised, Project Street is poised to expand its volunteer recruitment efforts and community outreach initiatives in 2024. By doing so, they will extend their reach to thousands of clients in the coming year, ensuring that even more pets receive the care they need.
“2023 was an incredible year, I never imagined it would bring with it so much growth, support and recognition. Looking forward we are resourced yet again to have an important and impactful year in the communities we serve. We couldn’t do this without our amazing volunteers and our donor community, thank you to everyone who has supported us, including our title sponsor Fetch,” said Dr. Kwane Stewart, co-founder of Project Street Vet.
For more information on how to get involved, donate, or volunteer, please visit fetchpet.com/psv.
About Project Street Vet
Founded by Dr. Kwane Stewart, Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability. According to the State of Homelessness: 2023, it is estimated that over 580,000 people are experiencing homelessness in America, with an estimated 10% - 25% having a pet.
Dr. Kwane is a graduate from the renowned Colorado State University Veterinary Program and is a California practicing veterinarian for over 22 years. Many years ago, during a five-year tenure as a shelter veterinarian in a struggling, depressed area of California, Dr. Kwane began to form a true understanding for those that struggle to afford health care for their pets. Over the past ten years, Kwane has quietly volunteered his time traveling city streets of California giving free veterinary services to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. Dr. Kwane estimates that he has cared for hundreds of pets doing his street vet work prior to 2020, when Project Street Vet was formed. Today, he continues to lead the Project Street Vet mission with his inspirational message of "no judgment, just help" and hopes the growing team can continue to find and care for these families.
About Fetch Pet Insurance
Fetch is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company dedicated to helping pet parents give their cats and dogs a longer, healthier life. It's why we offer the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the U.S. and Canada. It's why we support Project Street Vet – a non-profit that provides free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness – as well as donate millions of dollars to life-saving animal adoption shelters. Pet parents can find Fetch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube or follow us on Twitter. For more information about Fetch, visit https://www.fetchpet.com/ or call (866) 509-0163.
Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch by The Dodo, Fetch by The Dodo, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch by The Dodo Insurance Services, LLC in California)[1] and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.
