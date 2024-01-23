C4UHC Appoints Nancy L. Pakieser as New Executive Director
Nancy L. Pakieser, C4UHC's new Executive Director, was chosen for her expertise in healthcare supply chains and how standards transform digital healthcare.
Nancy Pakieser's market expertise and extensive network will significantly expand C4UHC's influence, and her strategic contributions will drive future-focused growth in the industry.”DOVER, DELAWARE, KENT COUNTY, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Pakieser was selected for her leadership role at the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) primarily because of her deep knowledge of the healthcare supply chain and the importance of standards to drive digital healthcare transformation.
— Karen Leming, C4UHC Board of Directors Chair
Nancy started her healthcare career in a clinical capacity as a Radiologic Technologist in both acute care and outpatient settings for ten years. After receiving her BS in Business Administration, she moved to the vendor side and held several marketing roles with increasing responsibility spanning a broad range of products and therapies. These include medical devices, surgical instrumentation, computer-assisted surgery, and software/technology solutions. In her most recent role at HIMSS, she served as a Digital Health Strategist for two maturity models, one focused on supply chain and the other on digital imaging.
She is very active in professional organizations. Nancy has served on the Board of Directors for the Strategic Marketplace Initiative (SMI), and the Arizona State University Health Sector Supply Chain Research Consortium (HSRC). She has led and participated in committees and workgroups for ScanHealth (based in Canada), AHRMM, the Healthcare Transformation Group (HTG), and GS1.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nancy to the C4UHC team,” said Board of Directors Chair Karen Leming. “She has a comprehensive knowledge of the market and a network of contacts that will enable C4UHC to expand its influence significantly. She can strategically provide future-focused contributions to C4UHC and the industry.”
Nancy L. Pakieser
C4UHC
Exec.Dir@c4uhc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube