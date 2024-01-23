Got Milk? Bang Cookies, Oakscale Launch Nationwide Franchise Expansion
Bang Cookies is a game-changer! They're not just offering cookies; they're offering an experience. The opportunity to bring this culinary masterpiece to prime locations is a dream come true.”JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bang Cookies, the artisanal, all natural cookie sensation that's been causing cookie chaos across Jersey City and beyond, announced today that it has teamed up with industry expert Oakscale to launch an explosive national franchise expansion.
George Kuan, the mastermind behind Bang Cookies, shares his excitement: "I'm thrilled to partner with Oakscale to take our beloved brand to new heights. Our customers have shown us so much love, and we're ready to share the joy of Bang Cookies with cookie lovers everywhere."
In 2016, Kuan embarked on a quest to redefine cookie perfection. Armed with a passion for palate-pleasing confections, Kuan created a cookie that's more than just a treat. Each bite features a tantalizingly crispy exterior that gives way to a gooey, melt-in-your-mouth center. And the secret ingredients? Only the finest, top-notch local flour , rich cane sugar, decadent dark chocolate, and lush european style butter.
But Bang Cookies isn't content with merely raising the cookie bar; they're smashing it to pieces! With flavors like Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, and S'mores that are drool-worthy classics, plus a lineup of limited-edition masterpieces like Cinnamon Whiskey Crackle Cookies and Snickerchurro Cookies, they're setting new standards for cookie creativity.
Bang Cookies has already left a sweet mark on the Garden State, enchanting cookie enthusiasts with stores in downtown Jersey City, the Menlo Park Mall, Newark International Airport, and the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. But that's not all—get ready, Pennsylvania, because Bang Cookies is bringing its irresistible charm with the grand debut of its first-ever satellite franchise location right around the corner in King of Prussia.
And that's just the beginning! By the end of 2024, Bang Cookies plans to spread their cookie love to 20+ new satellite store locations across the nation. It's a cookie sensation that's impossible to ignore.
According to a 2022 report by Mordor Intelligence LLP, the U.S. cookie market is valued at a staggering USD $11,677.1 million and projected to grow at a rapid rate, driven by innovation. Bang Cookies is perfectly poised to ride this delicious wave of demand for unique, mouthwatering recipes. With a grand plan to conquer cookie cravings, they offer flagship stores and smaller satellite locations, so prospective franchisees can choose their level of commitment to the Bang system. They're on the lookout for multi-unit franchise developers eager to bring this extraordinary culinary delight to communities nationwide.
With refined processes that lead to simple operations; multiple revenue streams including in-store, local delivery, national delivery, and an innovative fundraising platform which supports the local community; and unrivaled marketing support - including content from Bang co-owner and Instagram and TikTok influencer Corey B (@iamcoreyb), Bang Cookies is poised for explosive growth.
Ready to be part of the cookie craze? Discover available franchise opportunities at bangcookiesfranchise.com or contact Ryan Durishin at (703) 593-9102 or ryan@oakscale.com.
About Bang Cookies
Bang Cookies is the ultimate destination for all natural , gourmet cookie perfection. Created in 2016 by George Kuan, these delectable cookies have been embraced by Olympic athletes, award-winning musicians, celebrity chefs, and more. With appearances at MSNBC Fox and Friends, The New York Times, and Food Insider, Bang Cookies is on a mission to spread cookie joy. Nationwide franchise opportunities are now available. For more information, contact Ryan Durishin at (703) 593-9102 or ryan@oakscale.com.
About Oakscale
Oakscale, founded in 2017 by CEO Joshua Kovacs, CFE, and now a subsidiary of Metric Collective, empowers franchisors to reach their full potential. By guiding them through the process of expansion and growth, Oakscale helps businesses attract more franchisees and expand into new markets across the United States. For more information, visit https://www.oakscale.com/ or contact Joshua Kovacs at (540) 845-0751 or joshua@oakscale.com.
