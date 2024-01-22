Dale Patrick Rader: ‘a gentle and kind hearted soul’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Dale Patrick Rader

December 5th 1984 – October 15, 2023

On October 15, 2023 our loving son and friend Dale Patrick Rader born on Dec. 5th 1984, unexpectedly passed away. He was a gentle and kind hearted soul. The kind of person that would give the shirt off his back to anyone, and always had a smile on his face no matter the circumstances. He had a connection to nature and animals, especially the redwoods. Dale always called Humboldt his home. He was an artist who was well versed in art history.

Dale spent his elementary years in Rio Dell with his mom, Karen, visiting his dad and family in Cheyenne, Wyoming, playing basketball and hanging out with his friends.

He was a peaceful, easy-going young man. He will be missed by all that knew him and loved him. He is survived by his mother, Karen Fay Rader (Griess) of Rio Dell, CA and father, Robert Ray Rader of Cheyenne, WY and many other friends and family.

We are planning to have a gathering in remembrance of Dale this spring in Rio Dell, CA.