Steve Bannon named Hero Of The Month by VFAF Veterans for Trump annouced Stan Fitzgerald president

VFAF Veterans for Trump Logo www.veteransfortrump.us Steve Bannon with VFAF's Donna and Stan Fitzgerald

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump have named Steve Bannon Hero of The Month for January 2024 said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

Steve Bannon is an American Hero and true patriot who will never stop fighting for this country. It is our honor at VFAF Veterans for Trump to name him hero of the month Jan 2024” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalStephen Kevin Bannon is an American media executive, political strategist, and former investment banker. He served as the White House's chief strategist in the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump during the first seven months of Trump's term.Bannon was an officer in the United States Navy for seven years in the late 1970s and early 1980s; he served on the destroyer USS Paul F. Foster as a surface warfare officer in the Pacific Fleet, and afterwards as a special assistant to the chief of naval operations at the Pentagon.VFAF Veterans for Trump names a monthly hero each month based on their contributions to Saving America. During the presidential campaign year , with Donald Trump the presumptive nominee, the organization has selected Steve Bannon with Real America's Voice for January's hero of the month.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Admiral Kubic joins Steve Bannon's WarRoom from the border , Veterans For America First aka Veterans for Trump