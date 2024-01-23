Nashville’s Rae Solomon Connects With Her Second #1 Song on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the industry’s leading international, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘We’re Gonna Fall’ by Rae Solomon is the current #1 song on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
“I wrote ‘We’re Gonna Fall’ seven years ago, the day I met my now husband at The Stage on Broadway in Nashville, TN,” said Rae Solomon. “It was Halloween and his friend asked my friend, who was wearing a lampshade as a hat, if she was a one night stand. That girl would be so proud to see this song at the top of the aBreak58. The record was recorded in the midst of quarantine and has been on its own journey while I’ve been on mine. Four years later, this album has seen four songs on the aBreak58, and I’ve become a woman who has four billion views across social media platforms (@raesolomonmusic) and has awakened to a purpose for her work beyond the scope of the traditional.
“aBreak Music stands as a beacon for independent artists daring to carve their own niche in the industry. To find myself atop this prestigious list for a second time, surrounded by such esteemed company, is an honor that leaves me radiating with gratitude.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Rae has been sending us music since we launched aBreak Music in mid 2022,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Each time our team plays her songs for Jay Stevens and me, we marvel over her uncanny understanding of how a hit song is suppose to sound and feel. Her instinctive blend of melody and lyrics is second to none. Rae represents yet another overwhelmingly talented creative who is making it increasingly difficult for the country music establishment to ignore woman in country.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
