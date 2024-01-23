Pharmacy Quality Alliance Appoints ActualMeds Leaders to Key Committee Roles
National pharmacy quality organization selects ActualMeds experts to support initiatives to drive best practices for medication adherence
ActualMeds is proud to both support and participate in PQA’s work to highlight best practice medication therapy management programs. ”TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the industry leader in medication management, today announced that two members of its leadership team have been appointed to important roles on key Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) committees. ActualMeds has been a PQA member organization for many years and this most recent appointment reflects continued engagement with the national quality organization dedicated to improving medication safety, adherence and appropriate use.
As an independent, non-profit organization with 225 diverse members across healthcare, PQA supports quality initiatives to drive better medication use and high-quality care. Its members include pharmacies, health plans, health care providers, pharmacy benefit managers, biopharmaceutical companies, technology vendors, government agencies, associations, health information technology organizations, researchers, accrediting organizations and academia.
Patricia J. Neafsey, PHD, ActualMeds Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, has been appointed to the PQA Quality Metrics Expert Panel (QMEP). This standing panel of technically proficient members reviews draft measure specifications, testing plans, and testing results. The panel also recommends measures for endorsement and retirement considerations by PQA membership. Neafsey joins the QMEP from her previously held PQA roles on the Measure Update Panel and the Measure Development committee.
While Neafsey begins her new role, Brian Bainter, RPh, ActualMeds’ Executive Vice President of Strategic Accounts, will take over her position on the PQA Measure Update Panel (MUP). The MUP is a standing member panel that reviews PQA measures to keep measures current and up to date with new clinical evidence or guidelines. Their efforts are critical to ensuring that measures remain viable in the marketplace. Bainter brings over 20 years of experience and in-depth knowledge on achieving optimal results for STARs and Adherence for Medicare Advantage Part D Plans to the influential panel.
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings. ActualMeds’ patient-centric approach creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, as well as lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions. The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives scalable high-touch interactions that result in meaningful patient activation, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to drive patient engagement and promote adherence. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.
