Meeting with the national football team of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, January 22 - On January 22, in the city of Doha, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the football players of the national football team of the Republic of Tajikistan as part of his state visit to the State of Qatar.

During a sincere conversation, the Head of State, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, discussed the development of football in Tajikistan, state support of the industry, popularization of football and the effective activity of the Football Federation of Tajikistan.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, guided the youth to patriotism and pride of their homeland.

It was emphasized that young people should engage in training as much as possible and raise the country's flag on the world stage with worthy achievements.

We remind that the national football team of Tajikistan is participating in the Asian Cup for the first time.

Until today, the national football team of Tajikistan, which is included in group "A", competed with the teams of China and Qatar within the framework of the Asian Cup 2023.

On the evening of January 22, the national football team of the Republic of Tajikistan will play with the national football team of Lebanon in the city of Doha within the framework of the 18th football games of the Asian Cup 2023.

At the end of the conversation, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, wished good luck and success to the Tajik football players.