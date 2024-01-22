Meeting with entrepreneurs, investors and companies of the State of Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, January 22 - On January 22, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar, a meeting of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon was held in Doha with circles of entrepreneurs, investors and companies of the State of Qatar.

President Emomali Rahmon gave a speech at the Forum of Tajik-Qatari entrepreneurs, which took place with the participation of the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani.

During the speech, the Leader of the Nation mentioned that the purpose of today's meeting is to present more and better opportunities for trade and economic cooperation and investment between the two brotherly countries.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon also discussed the current economic situation of Tajikistan and certain prospective areas of cooperation, including ways of further development of strategic areas of the country's economy.

At the same time, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, finance, banking and tourism sectors were defined as priority sectors.

Attracting capital to various sectors of the economy and business development was named one of the priority guidelines of the economic policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon stated that in Tajikistan, in accordance with the implementation of the strategic goals of the country, wide investment opportunities are created, and the means related to tax and customs benefits and guarantees are actively used.

It was emphasized that the membership of Tajikistan in the World Trade Organization and a number of international conventions on the protection of investors' rights is also evidence of the conformity of our legislation with international standards.

Trade and economic cooperation and investment were named among the priority areas of relations between the two countries.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan has abundant natural resources, especially water and minerals.

During the insightful speech, the President of the country also discussed a wide range of investment opportunities in the priority industries, including the light and food industry, metallurgy, machinery, production of construction materials and pharmaceuticals.

It was stressed that the effective use of opportunities in the mentioned sectors requires the introduction of modern technologies and investment.

There are five free economic zones in Tajikistan, and favorable conditions have been created for foreign investors and entrepreneurs.

In his speech, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon also expressed his views on a broad scope of cooperation opportunities with leading companies in the fields of agriculture, transport infrastructure, establishment of logistics centers, civil aviation and tourism, especially mountaineering, environmental and health tourism.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the Government of Tajikistan is ready to thoroughly study and support the proposals of ordinary investors to establish beneficial cooperation in the mentioned priority areas.

In the end, businessmen, investors and companies of the State of Qatar were invited to visit Tajikistan in order to discover the possibilities of cooperation with our country in various areas of mutual interest.