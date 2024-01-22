Summit meetings and talks between Tajikistan and Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, January 22 - On January 22, in the capital of the State of Qatar - the city of Doha, a summit meeting and negotiations between the heads of state of Tajikistan and Qatar were held as part of the state visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

Discussion of issues of cooperation between the two countries began at a special meeting of the heads of state His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon and His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and continued during the negotiations with the participation of official delegations of the states.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, assessed today's meeting as a continuation of the high-level political dialogue of the parties and an important event in the relationship between the two countries.

The head of state especially emphasized that our country is interested in the further development of friendly relations and beneficial cooperation with the State of Qatar in various areas of mutual interest.

In particular, it was emphasized that the package of new documents of cooperation, which was signed last summer during the visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar to Tajikistan, created a solid legal and contractual basis for the expansion of long-term relations between the two friendly countries.

During the conversation, the Leader of the Nation suggested that the establishment of new mechanisms for the further development of cooperation is not beyond the scope of the interests of the parties.

A separate joint working group for studying and defining the priority areas of cooperation between the two countries and the Qatar-Tajikistan Joint Investment Foundation are among them.

During the meeting, it was hoped that with joint efforts we will achieve greater development and cooperation in the areas of interest, including commercial and economic sectors.

Taking into account the wide investment opportunities in Tajikistan, attracting capital for the implementation of projects in the sectors of energy, light industry, food, mining and pharmaceuticals, transport, agriculture and tourism was considered necessary.

It was proposed to launch joint transport-transit projects in order to expand the logistics networks between the two countries to facilitate the transportation of cargo and passengers, as well as transit to other countries.

Cooperation in the field of education, science and culture was called one of the important elements of strengthening human relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties also paid special attention to the international and regional situation.

Also, the leaders of the two countries noted the effective cooperation of the two sides within the framework of international organizations.

The head of state emphasized the importance for the Tajik side of continuation of close cooperation in the field of security.

At the end of the negotiations, the Leader of the Nation stated that Tajikistan considers the current high-level dialogue as a key factor in the further development of relations and is motivated to continue it for the purpose of strengthening and expanding friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two friendly countries.