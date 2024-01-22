Division of Marine Fisheries seeks spotted seatrout advisers

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on the Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee.

The committee will assist the division in developing Amendment 1 to the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan. The Division will hold an in-person, workshop-style meeting that will allow scientists, managers and stakeholders to collaborate on drafting potential spotted seatrout management measures.

The division is looking for individuals with expertise in the spotted seatrout fisheries. Commercial and recreational fishers from all coastal regions are desired. The division would also like to include on the advisory committee scientists as well as individuals or non-governmental organizations willing to discuss stakeholder interests and concerns.

To be qualified to serve on the committee, applicants may not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.

Interested individuals must be available to attend and actively participate in the workshop over several days the week of April 22, 2024. The workshop will take place in New Bern during normal business hours. Participation includes reviewing documents to provide input to the Division for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 1.

Advisers who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.

Applications are available online here, at Division of Marine Fisheries offices, or by calling 252-515-5527 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by Feb. 9, 2024, by email to MFC@deq.nc.gov or by mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: Rick Crawshaw.

If you have questions, contact the Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, Corrin Flora, at Corrin.Flora@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5524 or Rick Crawshaw at 252-555-5527.

