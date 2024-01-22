Meet the Elite with Raptor Lake: Azulle's Next-Gen Barebones Mini PC Unleashes Unprecedented Power and Customization

Azulle launches Elite: a barebones mini PC with Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake processors. Ideal for enterprises, it offers top performance and customization.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azulle, a leading OEM of mini PC and mini PC sticks recently announced a significative upgrade to its most powerful barebones mini PC yet: the Elite. Designed to transcend boundaries and redefine possibilities, this powerhouse promises to be the ultimate solution for businesses seeking unparalleled performance, scalability, and customization.

Powered by your preferred variant of the Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake processor (i3/i5/i7), Azulle’s Elite with Raptor Lake represents a monumental leap in processing power. With enhanced performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks compared to its predecessor, this powerhouse stands as a testament to Azulle's commitment to innovation and efficiency. From industrial applications to digital signage, IoT to thin client replacement, POS systems to edge computing, and kiosks – the solution-driven Elite stands poised to master every challenge it encounters.

Key Features of the Elite with Raptor Lake:

-Customization Beyond Limits: Choose from i3, i5, or i7 Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, coupled with your preferred storage, RAM, and operating system configuration to create your ideal computing setup.

-Versatile Display Options: The Elite supports dual-display setups with a range of connectivity options, including 1x USB-C 4.0, 2x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, and 3x HDMI 2.0 ports – capable of delivering exceptional 4K resolution at 60FPS.

-Seamless Networking and Connectivity: Stay connected effortlessly with dual-band Wi-Fi, 2.5Gbps/1Gbps LAN, and Bluetooth capabilities, ensuring fast data transfer and 24/7 stable internet connection.

-Cutting-Edge Expansion Possibilities: The Elite opens doors to endless expansion opportunities, with support for M2M and M2B key slots for PCIe, NVMe, SATA, or 4G interface, providing adaptability with your evolving needs.

-4G LTE (AT&T Certified) Available: Experience an always-on solution for primary and backup network connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted operations in remote locations and during power interruptions.

Whether you're a developer or an industry leader looking for the ideal hardware solution, the Elite with Raptor Lake is supercharged with advanced features and designed to bridge the gap between innovation and functionality.

Ready to elevate your computing experience? The Elite with Raptor Lake is available for purchase at Azulle.com. For further details or to inquire about discounted pricing for bulk orders, please contact us at 786-233-6769 or via email at sales@azulle.com.

About Azulle

Azulle is a leading brand and manufacturer of mini PCs, dedicated to developing and introducing practical innovative solutions for homes and businesses. What began as a small local Miami team creating a single product, is now a large family of unique and talented people driven to pioneer the future of technology. The company provides customers with cutting-edge devices and premiere US-based customer service and technical support. All products are distinctly designed by a team of avid technology lovers and visionaries inspired by real people’s needs.