A Celebration of Global Creativity Kicks Off the Countdown to the San Diego Latino Film Festival
Laura Vásquez Saturno Crowned Winner of 31st SDLFF Poster Competition
It's a pride to be part of this festival and its journey, as well as to share a space with different Latin American voices and perspectives.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous announcement, Laura Vásquez Saturno of Colombia emerges victorious as the winner of the 31st San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF) Poster Competition. Her artwork stood out among the 200 submissions from talented artists worldwide, earning her the prestigious title and a prize of $1,500.
— Laura Vásquez Saturno, Winning Artist of 31st SDLFF Poster Competition
Laura shares her sentiments on this remarkable achievement, "I feel honored and excited to receive this recognition, it's like an injection of energy that moves and drives me as an artist to participate in creative spaces that connect and expand our culture. It's a pride to be part of this festival and its journey, as well as to share a space with different Latin American voices and perspectives.”
The competition showcased the talent of 10 outstanding finalists, including artists from Colombia, México, France, Italy, USA, and more. Their diverse creations can be viewed here.
The grand revelation took place at the annual Poster Unveiling Party on January 17th, 2024, hosted at Border X Brewing in San Diego, CA. The event featured light bites, beer samplers, spirits, and a live DJ set from Saul Timba y más, creating an atmosphere of celebration and artistic appreciation.
As the winner, Laura Vásquez Saturno's words resonate with the spirit of the festival, embracing cultural connections and creative spaces. The SDLFF Poster Competition continues to be a beacon for artists around the world, fostering a global community of storytellers.
The 31st San Diego Latino Film Festival is set to launch its cinematic celebration from March 14th to 24th, 2024. Join us in experiencing the richness of Latin culture through the lens of art and film at this eagerly anticipated event at AMC Mission Valley & Digital Gym CINEMA. Major sponsors of the festival include the National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council, San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, and the GetCheckedaTiempo.com Campaign. Our Partners include Mission Valley Mall, AMC Theatres, US Bank, Lisc San Diego, Brazilian Consulate in Los Angeles, and Sycuan Casino.
For festival and ticket information visit the festival’s website at www.sdlatinofilm.com or call 619-230-1938.
Susana Franco
Media Arts Center San Diego
levelupprsolutions@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube