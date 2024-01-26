Submit Release
A Place in the Sun Currency and Plexo Properties Announce Strategic Collaboration

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place in the Sun Currency, renowned for its association with the popular UK television show, and Plexo Properties, a real estate company located on Costa del Sol, Spain are excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration.

This partnership is set to bring a new level of service and convenience to international property buyers. In particular, British buyers continue to buy properties in the sunshine and even after Brexit and this is exactly that client group that can benefit from using a currency service. Buying a resale property or new development in Marbella will be much easier with the right partners.

Mikael Hansen, CEO of Plexo Properties, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with A Place in the Sun Currency represents a significant milestone for Plexo Properties. Our clients will now have access to tailored currency exchange services, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective property buying experience abroad." We know that ordinary bank transfers cost a lot just for transferring money from one bank to another and that exchange rates can be very high so using a currency service can be a significant saving.

A Place in the Sun Currency is known for its expert currency exchange services, offering competitive rates and personalized assistance. This collaboration means Plexo Properties' clients can benefit from these services, simplifying the process of purchasing properties in international markets.

"The synergy between our currency expertise and Plexo Properties' real estate acumen creates a formidable combination," said Tom Culshaw, representative of A Place in the Sun Currency. "We are committed to providing Plexo Properties' clients with exceptional currency exchange solutions that complement their property investment journey."

This partnership is expected to enhance the property buying experience for clients, offering them a one-stop solution for their real estate and currency exchange needs. It underscores both organizations' commitment to delivering value-added services and support to their clients.

For more information about this collaboration and the services offered, please contact Mikael Hansen Ceo Plexo Properties at : info@plexoproperties.com

About Plexo Properties

Plexo Properties is a leading real estate firm specializing in international property sales. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a comprehensive portfolio of properties, Plexo Properties has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate industry.

