NFL Legend Tim Brown & Philanthropic Powerhouses Unite for a Swinging Stand Against Child Exploitation

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one of the state’s most highly-anticipated events, the inaugural Tim & Sherice Brown Celebrity Golf Invitational swings into action on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 10 AM to 1 PM at the world-renowned Topgolf Vegas at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Hosted by National Football League ® (NFL) hall-of-famer Tim Brown and wife, philanthropist Sherice Brown, are gearing up to host an unforgettable event that brings together sports legends, community luminaries, and philanthropic powerhouses for a dynamic cause.

In a groundbreaking move, the Malouf Foundation, and the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, two pillars of child protection, have merged their strengths and visions. Together, the organizations will move the needle forward in their pursuit in unifying the front against child sexual exploitation, creating ripples of change that will touch the lives of countless children.

The event sponsored by Las Vegas Raiders, Dr. Sid O’Bryant, Parrish Charitable Foundation, Raising Canes, and Victoria Elliott-GEICO. is not merely a day of sport; it is a clarion call to action, a resounding pledge to make the world safer for children.

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer, and event host, shared his perspective on the event, saying, "This golf invitational isn't just about hitting the greens. It's a swing for the fences in our commitment to protect children from harm. Together with the unified Malouf Foundation and Elizabeth Smart Foundation, we aim to create lasting change, making this world safer for our children."

Distinguished scientist and luminary in Alzheimer's research, Dr. Sid O’Bryant, will serve as the keynote speaker. In a historic achievement, O’Bryant has received more than $150 million in research funding after publishing 250 research papers and is a global thought leader in health disparities in brain aging and Alzheimer’s disease. O’Bryant’s groundbreaking work, revealing a link between traumatic experiences and heightened Alzheimer's risk in women, underscores the event's commitment to safeguarding children's mental well-being.

As the event unfolds mere days before highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII on Las Vegas's grand stage, the golf invitational transcends being a mere prelude; it emerges as a strategically timed and purposeful prelude, setting the stage for a profound story that is sure to captivate the public eye.

All funds raised during this event will be funneled directly into the unified Malouf Foundation and Elizabeth Smart Foundation's tireless efforts to eliminate child sexual exploitation. Each participant, each sponsor, becomes a crucial partner in their mission to deliver children from the clutches of this harrowing crime.

About Tim Brown: Tim Brown is a legendary Hall of Fame football player renowned for his illustrious career in the National Football League (NFL). Beyond his gridiron achievements, Tim Brown is a passionate advocate for vulnerable children and a committed philanthropist. He and his wife, Sherice Brown, are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of survivors of child sexual exploitation. By leveraging his influential platform, Tim Brown champions the cause of child safety, striving to ensure that every child is protected and can thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

About Dr. Sid O’Bryant: Dr. O’Bryant's work encompasses health disparities in brain aging and Alzheimer’s disease and the identification of precision medicine approaches to neurodegenerative diseases. He is the principal investigator of the Health & Aging Brain Study – Health Disparities (HABS-HD), the most comprehensive study of Alzheimer’s disease among the three largest racial/ethnic groups in the U.S. ever conducted. His work aims to lead to population-specific precision medicine approaches to treating and preventing Alzheimer’s disease.