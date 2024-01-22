Construction Company Fined $1,400 for Not Paying Wages

CANADA, January 22 - Released on January 22, 2024

On January 11, Langman Contracting Inc., pleaded guilty in Assiniboia Provincial Court to violating one count under The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

On August 10, 2023, Langman Contracting Inc. and its corporate directors, Graeme Langman and Vaughn Langman, were charged with one violation under The Saskatchewan Employment Act (s. 2-95 (1) (a) (i) (A)) for failing to pay wages within 14 days of the end of employment.

As a result of this charge, the Court fined Langman Contracting Inc. $1,000 plus a $400 victim surcharge, for a total of $1,400 in fines.

All employee wages have been collected.

The charges were withdrawn against Graeme Langman and Vaughn Langman, corporate directors.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety encourages healthy, safe and productive workplaces by setting, promoting and enforcing employment and occupational health and safety standards.

