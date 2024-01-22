Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,931 in the last 365 days.

Construction Company Fined $1,400 for Not Paying Wages

CANADA, January 22 - Released on January 22, 2024

On January 11, Langman Contracting Inc., pleaded guilty in Assiniboia Provincial Court to violating one count under The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

On August 10, 2023, Langman Contracting Inc. and its corporate directors, Graeme Langman and Vaughn Langman, were charged with one violation under The Saskatchewan Employment Act (s. 2-95 (1) (a) (i) (A)) for failing to pay wages within 14 days of the end of employment.

As a result of this charge, the Court fined Langman Contracting Inc. $1,000 plus a $400 victim surcharge, for a total of $1,400 in fines.

All employee wages have been collected.

The charges were withdrawn against Graeme Langman and Vaughn Langman, corporate directors. 

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety encourages healthy, safe and productive workplaces by setting, promoting and enforcing employment and occupational health and safety standards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-570-2839
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Construction Company Fined $1,400 for Not Paying Wages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more