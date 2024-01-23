Dimension X and PIXO VR Partner to Accelerate the Creation of XR Training Content
Bonfire and the PIXO Platform will empower a new wave of immersive XR content creators
Market adoption of XR technology has been slow because of a massive void of experiences that were hard to make. That changes now, as we make it easy and fast to create meaningful XR experiences.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimension X, a pioneer in immersive and spatial XR technology, proudly announces a definitive and strategic partnership with PIXO VR, the leader in enterprise immersive XR training, to integrate the Bonfire™ solution with the PIXO Platform™ to power a massive influx of creators, designers, developers, and trainers to build world-class immersive experiences more quickly, and affordably.
— Scott Robertson, DimX CEO
Like Figma did for UI/UX design, Bonfire simplifies content creation in XR. It enables all creators, even those without technical skills, to create immersive, story-based experiences more quickly and simply with a drag-and-drop, simple interface.
Bonfire is a groundbreaking, no-/low-code XR creator solution. Bonfire includes a decision-based story tree similar to a video editing timeline, but more powerful for non-linear, branching experiences based on user decisions. Dimension X has also developed Sparks, a new file type standard for 3D assets that are contextually intelligent, reusable components with traits, causes and effects that can be customized using simple drop-down selectors.
The PIXO Platform has a long history of enabling innovators to deploy, utilize, and measure XR training effectiveness. Industry titans including Ford, Bosch, Saudi Aramco and General Dynamics, among others, have partnered with PIXO over the last decade to improve employee engagement, retention, performance, and safety among other outcomes. But until now, the significant time, technical expertise, and investment required to create immersive experiences have inhibited the broad adoption of this powerful technology.
Together, PIXO and Dimension X are accelerating the maturation of Bonfire as the only no-/low-code XR content creation solution that generates enterprise-quality, fully interactive immersive modules with drag-and-drop simplicity.
“Having perfected our PIXO Platform since 2015 to become the market-leading XR training distribution solution, we’ve been aggressively searching to find an integration partner with an exceptional content creation solution,” said Sean Hurwitz, CEO and founder of PIXO. “Time and again, in our search, we found other solutions to be too dumbed down, or too complicated. The Dimension X team has been very thoughtful about the Bonfire architecture, interface, and workflow as they balance between simplicity and advanced, customizable capabilities. We are excited to integrate Bonfire into our ecosystem as the PIXO content creation solution.”
The partnership between the two companies is already off to a fast start. In only four weeks, using Bonfire, the team demonstrated a savings of up to 50% in time and cost to create a fast food order fulfillment training.
"To date, broad market adoption of XR technology has been significantly hampered because of a massive void in immersive experiences that were just too hard to make,” said Scott Robertson, CEO of Dimension X. “That changes now. We are thrilled to be partnered with PIXO on the front end of a major market inflection to enable simple, and fast experience creations for training, gaming, entertaining, productivity, and marketing use cases that can be managed from PIXO’s platform.”
ABOUT PIXO VR
PIXO VR recognizes that people are companies’ most valuable asset. We empower employees to do their jobs well and create impact, and enterprises to make their employees feel appreciated. PIXO Platform streamlines management of an Extended Reality (XR) program to one-step content and user management globally. With our vast offering of off-the-shelf VR Training Content and ability to create custom content for specific needs, enterprises can easily start and scale their XR journey with PIXO.
ABOUT DIMENSION X
Dimension X, Inc. is an immersive and spatial XR products company. It has pioneered software technology development that enables storytellers, trainers, designers, developers, musicians, and entertainers to make boundless experiences using its no-/low-code Bonfire™ builder. It has created the Spark file format, a 3D reusable component that includes visual characteristics, customizable traits, causes, and effects that create contextual intelligence. The Spark file format enables drag-and-drop simple experience creation in less time, at lower costs, and with less technical effort. Experiences built in Bonfire can be deployed across all modalities including mobile, desktop and XR devices, making it possible to create world-class training, gaming, marketing, simulations and entertainment. Learn more about Dimension X.
