Dimension X to Upgrade the Immersive Learning Experience for the Christa McAuliffe Space Center

Dimension X Partners with Christa McAuliffe Space Center to Enhance Learning and Ignite Interest in STEM, Leadership and Space Exploration
We are on the front edge of a tectonic shift. XR tech is going to revolutionize learning, working, and playing through significantly more engaging and impactful experiences.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Lake City, Utah: Dimension X, Inc. (DimX), a metaverse product & service company is thrilled to announce it has won the contract to use Bonfire, its newly developed no-code immersive creation platform, to upgrade parts of the software used to run the immersive space experiences for the Christa McAuliffe Space Center (CMSC) in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The upgrade has been made possible thanks to a major grant from Meta.
— Scott Robertson, DimX CEO
The software upgrade includes improving the creation of new learning experiences and the development of a mobile application. Serving more than 20,000 patrons each year, CMSC remains committed to providing cutting-edge and immersive experiences that captivate visitors of all ages, ignite their passion for exploration, and that inspire careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and the wonders of space.
Current CMSC experiences are patterned after sci-fi space flight missions. Participants sit at computer workstations within custom built sets resembling a futuristic starship and are assigned flight roles (i.e. communications, engineering, captain) needed to accomplish the objectives while reacting to unexpected challenges manually inserted by staff behind the scenes to create individualized engagement.
The software that CMSC has been using has been built over the years based on open source contributions from volunteers. While it has served the center well, it hasn’t scaled well, and requires a team of technical operators to manually monitor and initiate real-time experience variations. Furthermore, the complexity is high to change the viewport experience screens, and requires significant coding skills.
The DimX software upgrade solves this problem by simplifying the creation of new experiences with its drag-and-drop creation platform essentially shifting the focus of work from programming to storytelling, developing characters, environment, story arc, user interactions, learning objectives) that can be done by non-technical creators.
The second major software upgrade that will be delivered with the Meta grant funding is the development of a mobile application so participants can track their flight experiences remotely.
“We are laying the groundwork for an entire set of new experiences that participants can have in our center, at home, school or work using virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technology," said James Porter, CMSC Director. “The software upgrades being done by DimX are exciting as they build a new foundation that is performant and scalable to serve hundreds of thousands of patrons locally and abroad.”
Partnering with CMSC, DimX brings to the project some of the brightest minds in immersive technology.
Founded in 2022, DimX has been on a break-neck pace to develop Bonfire: a no-code, simple drag-and-drop platform that enables creators to build story-driven immersive experiences spanning across mobile/desktop, AR, MR and VR devices. Like Figma simplified creative UI/UX workflows, Bonfire simplifies immersive experience creation.
At the core of Bonfire lies the Spark SDK and file format: a contextually intelligent hybrid of visuals and logic designed from the ground up for interoperability and ease of use.
Bonfire is currently in private-beta. Creators can join the waitlist https://bonfire.dimx.dev to get access.
“We are on the front edge of a tectonic shift in how we engage and interact with each other and the world as XR devices become more mainstream. This tech is going to revolutionize learning, working, and playing through significantly more engaging and impactful experiences," said Scott Robertson, CEO of DimX. “We are excited to be delivering ground-breaking content creation tools to millions of creators. James and his team at CMSC are innovators in this space and we are pleased to be their partners.”
The local Utah community can experience the CMSC by scheduling a visit. The center is a great place for individual attendance or for a group event.
About the Christa McAuliffe Space Center:
For more than 32 years, the CMSC has immersed more than 400,000 participants in space missions to visit the stars and imagine what lies beyond. As a premier educational institution, the CMSC also includes a planetarium with nightly shows. Participants can engage in role-based space simulations that include real-time variable challenges that encourage critical thinking, team work, decision making, and conflict resolution, all while having an unforgettable and exciting time. For more information about educational programs, events, and operating hours, please visit https://spacecenter.alpineschools.org/
About Dimension X:
Dimension X is creating the world’s easiest-to-use Metaverse Creator platform for corporate trainers, educators, developers, designers, manufacturers, gamers, storytellers, and business leaders to train, educate, design, simulate, entertain, and market. Intentionally named, the 10th dimension in superstring theory is the last dimension in which anything is possible; a point of infinite possibilities when time and space fold over. Dimension X enables boundless immersive experiences. Learn more at: https://DimX.dev
