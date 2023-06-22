Dimension X Adds Former Unity Executive Mike Ray to Advisory Board
I’ve said for the last few years that we needed a ‘Figma for immersive’ product before we would see mass adoption of XR technology. I think Bonfire is that tool.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimension X, Inc. (DimX), a metaverse product & service company, is delighted to announce the previous appointment of Mike Ray as a Senior Advisor. With an impressive career spanning over 25 years, Mike brings a wealth of expertise in senior strategy leadership roles, having most recently worked for Unity, a renowned global leader in real-time 3D technology.
As a highly respected and accomplished professional, Ray's vast experience and strategic acumen make him an invaluable addition to the DimX team.
Ray’s deep understanding of emerging technologies, combined with his proven track record of driving success have significantly enhanced DimX's development efforts of Bonfire, its no-code, immersive experience creation platform.
Ray’s deep relationships across the industry have led to a number of strategic introductions with XR thought leaders that have helped to build broad awareness of DimX. His guidance has helped the DimX leadership team to build a world class team.
"We have been thrilled to have Mike’s help as our Senior Advisor," said Scott Robertson, CEO at DimX. "Mike and I have known each other for years dating back to a time we worked together on a joint project between Lockheed Martin and Unity. His vast knowledge and experience helping forward thinking innovators to think about immersive value creation helped us find success in that project and those same strategic skills are helping us with Bonfire.”
Bonfire, a simple, no-code, drag-and-drop creation platform reduces the technical effort to develop immersive experiences. Instead, it focuses creator effort on storytelling, scene development, characters, experience objectives, non-linear decision making with actions and consequences.
“I’ve said for the last few years that we needed a ‘Figma for immersive’ product before we would see mass adoption of XR technology. I think Bonfire is that tool,” said Ray. “And there is no better team than the DimX leadership to make this vision a reality. Finally, hardware, software and consumer demand are peaking at about the same time for us to see an explosion of value creation in the immersive XR space. It is a race to get there and my bet is on DimX. Bonfire has the potential to accelerate the democratization of creating immersive experiences.”
Ray's appointment as Senior Advisor to DimX further highlights the company's commitment to attracting top talent and fostering an environment of innovation and excellence. With his guidance, DimX is poised to drive innovation, deliver unparalleled solutions, and make a lasting impact in the industry.
Apart from Advising DimX, Ray is a Strategic Advisor with Scanta Consulting and for several other companies at the intersection of AI/machine learning, VR/AR, 5G, digital twins, bio machines, additive manufacturing, new materials, IoT, cloud computing, and neural networks. Ray previously managed a large portfolio of automotive OEM supplier relationships at Autodesk, and Dassault Systemes. He received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and Masters in Systems Engineering from Dalhousie University.
Dimension X is creating the world's easiest-to-use Metaverse Creator platform for corporate trainers, educators, developers, designers, manufacturers, gamers, storytellers, and business leaders to train, educate, design, simulate, entertain, and market. Intentionally named, the 10th dimension in superstring theory is the dimension in which anything is possible; a point of infinite possibilities when time and space fold over. Dimension X enables boundless immersive experiences.
