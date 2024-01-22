Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,468 in the last 365 days.

Multi-stakeholder workshop on Data Quality Framework for Adverse Drug Reaction reporting, Online, 1 March 2024

Following the recent publication of the Data Quality Framework for EU medicine regulation, European Medicines Agency (EMA) is consulting with stakeholders to create chapters for specific domains of medicines regulation. The next chapter will concern human and veterinary Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) arising from all sources (e.g. spontaneous reports, medical literature, non-interventional studies and interventional clinical trials).

EMA is organising a workshop to obtain input from all stakeholders involved in ADR reporting. The aim of this workshop is to bring together experts in the field to build on their extensive experience and knowledge relating to ADR data quality.

The workshop will be held as a virtual meeting. We anticipate space for a broad representation of stakeholders; attendance will be organised through EU associations and by direct invitation.

You just read:

Multi-stakeholder workshop on Data Quality Framework for Adverse Drug Reaction reporting, Online, 1 March 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more