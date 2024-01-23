Ackah Business Immigration Law Named Top Choice Immigration Law Firm of 2024
Ackah Business Immigration Law is honoured to announce it has been named Calgary Top Choice Immigration Law Firm of 2024.
Business immigration law is about people. Our greatest strength lies in the relationships we develop with our corporate clients and individuals who want to build a new life with new opportunities.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ackah Business Immigration Law is honoured to announce it has been named Calgary Top Choice Immigration Law Firm of 2024. This prestigious award represents our commitment to delivering award-winning immigration legal services. Ackah Law previously won this award in 2018, 2021 and 2022. We thank all of our amazing clients, supporters and our dedicated legal team who work so hard to help immigrants cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
Calgary business immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer at Ackah Business Immigration Law, said:
"Thank you for your trust in Ackah Law. We’re successful when our clients are successful. Business immigration law is about people. At Ackah Business Immigration Law, our greatest strength lies in the trusting relationships we develop with our corporate clients and individuals around the world who want to build a new life with new opportunities in Canada or the U.S."
We are honoured when our valued clients and colleagues refer new business to Ackah Law. Referrals, awards and recognitions are important to let prospective clients and people who need immigration services know that our Calgary community trusts the immigration services we provide at Ackah Law and that our entire team is dedicated to helping you solve complicated, global talent and immigration issues for businesses and individuals. We are here to help.
About Top Choice
Top Choice Awards collects and reviews the opinions of thousands of customers annually in over 30 markets across Canada and the USA.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (587) 854‑3821.
