Forest Dale Road in Brandon Re-Opened

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Route 73 (Forest Dale Road) at Churchill Road has been reopened to traffic.

Please drive carefully.

Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax
lillian.schmertz@vermont.gov

From: Schmertz, Lillian

Sent: Monday, January 22, 2024 11:48 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Forest Dale Road in Brandon Closed

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Forest Dale Road is closed in the area of the intersections of Churchill Road and Route 73 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

