ID360 Principal and Founder Appointed President of Leading Code Council
ID360 Principal and Founder, Melanie Jacobson, has been appointed President of the International Code Council’s (ICC) Peninsula Chapter.SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID360, a leading sustainability consulting company, announced today that their Principal and Founder, Melanie Jacobson, has been appointed President of the International Code Council’s (ICC) Peninsula Chapter.
The International Code Council is a non-governmental organization that develops model-building codes and standards through an open, consensus process. Membership in the ICC Peninsula Chapter provides key opportunities to keep up to date on the activities of the ICC and code adoption status. The group regularly hosts forums to discuss code changes, interpretations, and updates.
“This is such an exciting time for our industry and I am honored for the opportunity to serve as President of the ICC Peninsula Chapter,” said Melanie Jacobson, Principal and Founder ID360. “We have aggressive growth goals and an exciting lineup of opportunities for our members to promote green solutions throughout the peninsula region.”
ICC Peninsula Chapter meets monthly and hosts events and educational opportunities throughout the year. Previously, Jacobson served as Vice President of the volunteer-run organization. Jacobson was sworn in during a ceremony on January 15. She will serve a one-year term.
For more information or to become a member of the ICC Peninsula Chapter visit www.iccpeninsula.org. To learn more about ID360 visit www.id360.green.
