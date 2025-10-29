Timberline Ace Hardware Marks Successful September Reopenings, Plans November Grand Events in Clifton & Battlement Mesa

Carbondale Opening Customers enjoy Carbondale Opening

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a season of community celebration across its reimagined Colorado locations, Timberline Ace Hardware is proud to recap the success of its September grand reopening events and announce the next stops in its series — Clifton and Battlement Mesa — happening this November.From Aspen to Carbondale, the September events brought together long-time customers, local makers, and DIY enthusiasts to mark Timberline’s next chapter of locally owned, community-driven service. With enhanced inventory, refreshed store layouts, and the same familiar faces behind the counter, Timberline’s rebrand and renovation efforts were met with enthusiasm and gratitude across the Western Slope.“We have been blown away by the turnout and support,” said Tom Mortell, Owner of Timberline Ace Hardware. “Each grand reopening reminds us why these communities matter so much. It’s about connection, service, and pride in what we build together. We can’t wait to continue that spirit in Clifton and Battlement Mesa this November.”The November events will feature major giveaways, including room makeover packages, outdoor grills, tools, and more. Community members are encouraged to come out to join the celebration and rediscover their go-to source for tools, supplies, and expert advice.Upcoming Grand Reopening Events:CLIFTONSaturday, November 8 – Monday, November 10 | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. dailyBATTLEMENT MESASunday, November 9 | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.Family-owned and community-centered since 1969, Timberline Ace Hardware continues to strengthen its Colorado legacy with modern upgrades, expanded offerings, and a renewed commitment to local service. These grand reopening events mark the culmination of a season of investment — in both the stores and the people they serve.For more information and the full event schedule, visit www.timberlineacehardware.com About Timberline Ace HardwareTimberline Ace Hardware has been serving the community since 1969. Now with six locations spanning the high peaks of Aspen to the valleys of Clifton and Norwood, Timberline offers quality hardware products and exceptional service. Family-owned and locally staff, Timberline believes in creating lasting relationships with those served. Visit www.timberlineacehardware.com for store locations and hours.

