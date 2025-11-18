Mountain Mojo Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Small Businesses Shine & Building a Better Way to Work

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A decade ago, Mountain Mojo Group began with a simple belief: that small, locally owned businesses deserved marketing that was authentic to Flagstaff, holistic in approach, consistent in delivery, and that made them stand out amongst their peers.Today, as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, it’s not only reflecting on the lessons that shaped its success, but also on how those lessons led to a workplace designed for people, not just clients.The Challenge: Low Quality Marketing Offerings and Overworked CreativesIn 2016, nationally, many creative professionals in the agency space were burning out, while many small businesses were left behind by marketing agencies chasing big, corporate budgets instead of local connection. Mountain Mojo Group noted both of these gaps and set off on a mission to build community, with their internal team being one priority and the connection between client and client customer being the other focus.At first, Mojo struggled to identify who they wanted to be, how they wanted to serve, and what they wanted to be known for."We decided on our core values, mission, and vision early on in the business, but it took us a few years to start to hire and create based on those values and a few more years to really lean into the mission of building community and make every decision using our values," shared one of the cofounders Rand Jenkins.It took some time, energy, experimentation, failures, and tough lessons to get them to where they are today, with a team of 12 strong marketers serving over 100 locally owned and operated businesses on a monthly basis.The agency’s three non-negotiables for every client partnership have become a cornerstone of its identity:1. Locally Owned; because local ownership keeps more dollars in a community.2. Kind; because empathy in communication builds lasting relationships.3. Collaborative; because great ideas grow when people work together.The Transformation: A Better Way to WorkMountain Mojo Group’s journey toward sustainable success has redefined what a healthy workplace can look like. The company now offers:-401(k) retirement plans with company matching-Comprehensive health insurance-Paid parental leave-A 36-hour workweek that honors work-life balance-20 days of paid time off each year-A dog-friendly office, that the team proudly owns-Paid volunteer timeThese aren’t perks; they’re proof that business can be both profitable and profoundly human.And when it came to helping small businesses with the overwhelm of marketing, the answers came from listening and leaning into authenticity. When Mojo workshops a marketing plan with a business, it starts with listing out values, mission, and vision alongside tactics, analytics, and campaigns."Where many businesses struggle is with the lack of a plan. They lack cohesion between marketing and sales while bouncing back and forth between what they call ‘getting business in’ and then trying to serve the customers. They’re successful when they focus on the latter and allow us to focus on growing the customer base", said Austin Leggett, Mojo’s other cofounder.The Results: Impact Beyond BordersFrom the rural towns of Arizona to communities across the U.S., Mountain Mojo Group’s campaigns have elevated small businesses that then fuel local economies and build community. The agency’s work continues to inspire, reminding entrepreneurs everywhere that growth doesn’t have to come at the expense of authenticity and that the stories behind their profession are what their customers are looking for.“We’ve learned that when you invest in your people and focus on your client’s purpose, good things happen,” said Leggett. “Ten years later, we’re proud to say we’ve built more than a marketing agency, we’ve built a community, many communities!”About Mountain Mojo GroupFounded in 2015, Mountain Mojo Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Flagstaff, Arizona. The firm specializes in brand strategy, web design, content marketing, and community-driven campaigns for locally owned businesses nationwide. Guided by the belief that when small businesses grow, communities thrive, Mountain Mojo Group continues to champion local economies and inspire ethical growth.Learn more at www.mountainmojogroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.