VetCents Releases Partner Toolkit to Help Organizations Support Veterans with Proven Financial Wellness Tools

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetCents , the nation’s first financial wellness platform created specifically for Veterans, has launched a new outreach toolkit ahead of Veterans Day. The toolkit equips nonprofits, banks, credit unions, and Veteran service organizations with messaging and resources to help more Veterans, beneficiaries, survivors, and caregivers access this free tool designed to reduce financial stress and build long-term stability.The toolkit, now available at bit.ly/VetCents_Tookit , includes ready-to-use digital content and enrollment resources to help partners spread awareness and expand access to the free, personalized VetCents program.Since launching in 2023, VetCents, part of the Veterans Benefits Banking Program , which is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Association of Military Banks of America, and powered by LifeCents, has already demonstrated measurable success:31% of participants improved their credit scores (average increase of 44 points)45% reduced their debt (average of $651 annually)35% increased their income (average of $2,400)88% would recommend the program to othersIn addition to personalized financial education, VetCents connects users with additional key components of the Veterans Benefits Banking Program, such as free one-on-one counseling, trusted banking services, and tailored support, all at no cost to the Veteran, survivor, caregiver, or beneficiary.“We’ve built a proven, accessible solution that empowers Veterans and their caregivers to take control of their financial futures,” said Omuso D. George, Brigadier General (Ret.) and President & CEO of AMBA. “With the release of this toolkit, we’re inviting every Veteran-serving organization and financial institution to stand with us and share this resource in their communities.”This renewed outreach effort comes at a critical time. The ongoing government shutdown has introduced new uncertainty for countless Veterans and families who rely on federal benefits. Many are left wondering how delays might affect their income, savings, or housing stability.This only adds to already critical challenges, including the nearly 33,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness. Financial stress is also a well-documented factor contributing to declining mental health and increased risk of suicide.“VetCents is a powerful example of what’s possible when high-tech meets high-touch,” said Blake Allison, Founder and CEO of LifeCents. “By combining personalized digital tools with real human guidance, we’ve built a platform that doesn’t just inform, it transforms. We’re proud to power a solution that is helping Veterans, caregivers, survivors, and beneficiaries take control of their financial lives with confidence and dignity.”To explore the toolkit or become a participating partner, visit bit.ly/VetCents_Tookit or info.lifecents.com/VetCents-Toolkit. Veterans, beneficiaries, survivors, and caregivers interested in accessing VetCents can visit vetcents.org to sign up.

